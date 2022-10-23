23. Oktober 2022 Mit Peter Veit

Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr





John Coltrane: Blue Train, Take 8 (John Coltrane)

Album: Blue Train – The Complete Masters

Blue Note





Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride Brian Blade: Disco Ears

(Joshua Redman)

Album: Long Gone

Nonesuch



Charles Lloyd, Gerald clayton, Anthony Wilson: Jaramillo Blues (Charles Lloyd)

Album: Mare Nostrum

ACT



Julian Lage: Word For Word (Julian Lage)

Album: View With A Room

Blue Note



Julian Lage: Chavez (Julian Lage)

Album: View With A Room

Blue Note



Marialy Pacheco: Reload (Marialy Pacheco)

Album: Reload

Wanderlust Recordings



Marialy Pacheco: Oye El Carbonero

Album: Reload

Wanderlust Recordings



Steve Gadd & WDR Big Band: Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Stevie Wonder)

Album: Center Stage

Jazzline



Stevie Wonder: Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Stevie Wonder)

Album: At The Close Of A Century

Motown



Steve Gadd & WDR Big Band: Way Back Home (Gadd/Gomez/Cuber)

Album: Center Stage

Jazzline



Conor Albert: You Make Me Feel So Good (Bobby Humphrey)

Album: Blue Note Re:imagined II

Blue Note



Parthenope: Don’t Know Why (Norah Jones)

Album: Blue Note Re:imagined II

Blue Note



Venna & Marco: Where Are We Going (Donald Byrd)

Album: Blue Note Re:imagined II

Blue Note



Jermaine Landsberger: Nightballad (Jermaine Landsberger)

Album: With Heart And Soul

GLM



Jermaine Landsberger: Happy Mood (Jermaine Landsberger)

Album: With Heart And Soul

GLM



Julia Hülsmann Quartet: Empty Hands (Julia Hülsmann)

Album: The Next Door

ECM



Julia Hülsmann Quartet: Valdemossa (Marc Muellbauer)

Album: The Next Door

ECM



Enrico Rava & Fred Hersch: Retrato Em Branco E Preto

(Antonio Carlos Jobim/Chico Buarque)

Album: The Song Is You

ECM









