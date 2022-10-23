23. Oktober 2022 Mit Peter Veit
23. Oktober
Sonntag, 23. Oktober 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr
John Coltrane: Blue Train, Take 8 (John Coltrane)
Album: Blue Train – The Complete Masters
Blue Note
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride Brian Blade: Disco Ears
(Joshua Redman)
Album: Long Gone
Nonesuch
Charles Lloyd, Gerald clayton, Anthony Wilson: Jaramillo Blues (Charles Lloyd)
Album: Mare Nostrum
ACT
Julian Lage: Word For Word (Julian Lage)
Album: View With A Room
Blue Note
Julian Lage: Chavez (Julian Lage)
Album: View With A Room
Blue Note
Marialy Pacheco: Reload (Marialy Pacheco)
Album: Reload
Wanderlust Recordings
Marialy Pacheco: Oye El Carbonero
Album: Reload
Wanderlust Recordings
Steve Gadd & WDR Big Band: Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Stevie Wonder)
Album: Center Stage
Jazzline
Stevie Wonder: Signed, Sealed, Delivered (Stevie Wonder)
Album: At The Close Of A Century
Motown
Steve Gadd & WDR Big Band: Way Back Home (Gadd/Gomez/Cuber)
Album: Center Stage
Jazzline
Conor Albert: You Make Me Feel So Good (Bobby Humphrey)
Album: Blue Note Re:imagined II
Blue Note
Parthenope: Don’t Know Why (Norah Jones)
Album: Blue Note Re:imagined II
Blue Note
Venna & Marco: Where Are We Going (Donald Byrd)
Album: Blue Note Re:imagined II
Blue Note
Jermaine Landsberger: Nightballad (Jermaine Landsberger)
Album: With Heart And Soul
GLM
Jermaine Landsberger: Happy Mood (Jermaine Landsberger)
Album: With Heart And Soul
GLM
Julia Hülsmann Quartet: Empty Hands (Julia Hülsmann)
Album: The Next Door
ECM
Julia Hülsmann Quartet: Valdemossa (Marc Muellbauer)
Album: The Next Door
ECM
Enrico Rava & Fred Hersch: Retrato Em Branco E Preto
(Antonio Carlos Jobim/Chico Buarque)
Album: The Song Is You
ECM