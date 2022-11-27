27. November 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Cecil Payne: "How Deep Is The Ocean" (Irving Berlin)

Album: Patterns Of Jazz

Best.nr./Label: SV-0135 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Duke Jordan: "Cu-Ba" (Cecil Payne)

Album: Trio & Quintet

Best.nr./Label: SV-0149 / Savoy (LC 08723)



John Coltrane: "Route Four" (Teddy Charles)

Album: 75th Birthday Celebration

Best.nr./Label: FANCD 6061-2 / Fantasy (LC 06350)



Cecil Payne: "Scrapple from the Apple" (Parker)

Album: Bird’s Night

Best.nr./Label: SV-0143 / Savoy (LC 08723)



J. J. Johnson: "Jay Bird" (Johnson)

Album: J. J. Johnson’s Jazz Quintets

Best.nr./Label: SV-0151 / Savoy (LC 08723)



Dizzy Gillespie: "Stay On It" (Dizzy Gillespie / Tadd Dameron)

Album: Four Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: AMSC968 / Avid



Tadd Dameron: "Focus" (Tadd Dameron)

Album: Miles Davis – The Complete Live Recordings 1948-1955

Best.nr./Label: UAR503.10 / United Archives



Illinois Jacquet: "On Your Toes" (Illinois Jacquet / A.K. Salim)

Album: The Kid and the Brute

Best.nr./Label: 314 557 096-2 / Verve



Kenny Dorham: "Venita’s Dance" (Kenny Dorham)

Album: Four Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: EMSC1300 / Avid



Cannonball Adderley: "Willows" (Quincy Jones)

Album: Julian “Cannonball” Adderley

Best.nr./Label: 830 381-2 / Verve (LC 00699)



Dinah Washington: "This Can`t Be Love" (Hart / Rodgers)

Album: The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury Vol. 4

Best.nr./Label: 834 683-2 / Mercury



Rolf Ericson: "Vacker Flicka" (Payne / Jordan)

Album: Americans In Sweden 1954-1959 Vol.3

Best.nr./Label: JMLP 2-105 / Metronome



Kenny Burrell: "Perception" (Eddie Green)

Album: Blue Moods

Best.nr./Label: PWR 27338 / Poll Winners Records



Cecil Payne: "Brookfield Andante" (Cecil Payne)

Album: Brookfield Andante

Best.nr./Label: CP2 / Spotlite



Cecil Payne: "Repetition" (Neil Hefti)

Album: Bird Gets The Worm

Best.nr./Label: MR 5061 / Muse



Cecil Payne: "Cerupa" (Cecil Payne)

Album: Delmark Records

Best.nr./Label: DD-903 / Delmark



Bud Powell: "Ornithology" (Charlie Parker / Benny Harris)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: PACD-2310-978-2 / Pablo



