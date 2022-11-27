27. November 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
27. November
Sonntag, 27. November 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Der Baritonsaxophonist Cecil Payne
Cecil Payne: "How Deep Is The Ocean" (Irving Berlin)
Album: Patterns Of Jazz
Best.nr./Label: SV-0135 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Duke Jordan: "Cu-Ba" (Cecil Payne)
Album: Trio & Quintet
Best.nr./Label: SV-0149 / Savoy (LC 08723)
John Coltrane: "Route Four" (Teddy Charles)
Album: 75th Birthday Celebration
Best.nr./Label: FANCD 6061-2 / Fantasy (LC 06350)
Cecil Payne: "Scrapple from the Apple" (Parker)
Album: Bird’s Night
Best.nr./Label: SV-0143 / Savoy (LC 08723)
J. J. Johnson: "Jay Bird" (Johnson)
Album: J. J. Johnson’s Jazz Quintets
Best.nr./Label: SV-0151 / Savoy (LC 08723)
Dizzy Gillespie: "Stay On It" (Dizzy Gillespie / Tadd Dameron)
Album: Four Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: AMSC968 / Avid
Tadd Dameron: "Focus" (Tadd Dameron)
Album: Miles Davis – The Complete Live Recordings 1948-1955
Best.nr./Label: UAR503.10 / United Archives
Illinois Jacquet: "On Your Toes" (Illinois Jacquet / A.K. Salim)
Album: The Kid and the Brute
Best.nr./Label: 314 557 096-2 / Verve
Kenny Dorham: "Venita’s Dance" (Kenny Dorham)
Album: Four Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: EMSC1300 / Avid
Cannonball Adderley: "Willows" (Quincy Jones)
Album: Julian “Cannonball” Adderley
Best.nr./Label: 830 381-2 / Verve (LC 00699)
Dinah Washington: "This Can`t Be Love" (Hart / Rodgers)
Album: The Complete Dinah Washington On Mercury Vol. 4
Best.nr./Label: 834 683-2 / Mercury
Rolf Ericson: "Vacker Flicka" (Payne / Jordan)
Album: Americans In Sweden 1954-1959 Vol.3
Best.nr./Label: JMLP 2-105 / Metronome
Kenny Burrell: "Perception" (Eddie Green)
Album: Blue Moods
Best.nr./Label: PWR 27338 / Poll Winners Records
Cecil Payne: "Brookfield Andante" (Cecil Payne)
Album: Brookfield Andante
Best.nr./Label: CP2 / Spotlite
Cecil Payne: "Repetition" (Neil Hefti)
Album: Bird Gets The Worm
Best.nr./Label: MR 5061 / Muse
Cecil Payne: "Cerupa" (Cecil Payne)
Album: Delmark Records
Best.nr./Label: DD-903 / Delmark
Bud Powell: "Ornithology" (Charlie Parker / Benny Harris)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: PACD-2310-978-2 / Pablo