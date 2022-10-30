30. Oktober 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
30. Oktober
Sonntag, 30. Oktober 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Achtung! Illinois Jacquet zum 100. Geburtstag
Illinois Jacquet: ‘Round Midnight (Thelonious Monk / Williams)
Album: The Blues: That’s Me!
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 614-2 / Prestige (LC00313)
Illinois Jacquet: Mambocito Mio (Jacquet / Johnson)
Album: The Kid And The Brute
Best.nr./Label: MGC-680 / Verve (LC00383)
Illinois Jacquet: King Jacquet (Illinois Jacquet)
Album: The Black Velvet Band
Best.nr./Label: ND86571 / Bluebird (LC00316)
Illinois Jacquet: Blues For The Early Bird (Illinois Jacquet)
Album: Desert Winds
Best.nr./Label: LP-735 / Argo
Lionel Hampton: Flying Home (Benny Goodman / Lionel Hampton)
Album: The Legendary Decca Recordings
Best.nr./Label: GRD-2-652 / Decca
Jazz At The Philharmonic All Stars: Blues (Etaoin)
Album: Jazz At The Philharmonic – 1940s
Best.nr./Label: MV 9070/2 / Verve (LC00383)
Lester Young: Jammin’ The Blues (trad.)
Album: Jammin’ With Lester
Best.nr./Label: 3891182 / Archives Of Jazz
Illinois Jacquet: Ghost Of A Chance (Crosby / Washington / Young)
Album: Memories Of You
Best.nr./Label: 222448 / Membran (LC12281)
Count Basie: The King (Count Basie)
Album: Swinging The Blues
Best.nr./Label: FDM 36711-2 / Dreyfus (LC09803)
Jazz At The Philharmonic All Stars: Perdido (Tizol / Lengsfelder / Drake)
Album: Jazz At The Philharmonic – 1940s
Best.nr./Label: MV 9070/2 / Verve (LC00383)
Illinois Jacquet: Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams (Koehler / Mali / Barris)
Album: Five Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: AMSC1053 / Avid Jazz
Jazz At The Philharmonic All Stars: The Blues (Shrdlu)
Album: Blues in Chicago 1955
Best.nr./Label: 422-815155-1 / Verve (LC00383)
Illinois Jacquet: Achtung (Jacquet)
Album: Five Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: AMSC1053 / Avid Jazz
Illinois Jacquet: Caravan (Tizol / Ellington)
Album: The King
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 849-2 / Prestige (LC00313)
Illinois Jacquet: I Wanna Blow Now (Green)
Album: Genius At Work
Best.nr./Label: 127.005 / Black Lion