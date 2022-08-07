07. August 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
07. August
Sonntag, 07. August 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Gitarristen
Will Bernard: „Surds“ (Will Bernard)
CD: Pond Life
Best.nr./Label: DTD004 / Dreck To Disk Records
Will Bernard: „Pond Life“ (Will Bernard)
CD: Pond Life
Best.nr./Label: DTD004 / Dreck To Disk Records
Mary Halvorson: „Night Shift“ (Mary Halvorson)
CD: Amaryllis
Best.nr./Label: 075597912739 / Nonesuch
Mary Halvorson: „Hoodwink“ (Mary Halvorson)
CD: Amaryllis
Best.nr./Label: 075597912739 / Nonesuch
Samo Salamon: „Hat And Beard“ (Eric Dolphy)
CD: Dolphology
Best.nr./Label: 2022-07-31 / Samo Records
Samo Salamon/Arild Andersen/R Kalam Bob Moses: „Ghosts“ (Albert Ayler)
CD: Pure And Simple
Best.nr./Label: 2022 / Samo Records
John Scofield: „Mrs. Scofield's Waltz“ (John Scofield)
CD: Solo
Best.nr./Label: 2727 / ECM-Records
John Scofield: „It Could Happen To You“ (Jimmy van Heusen/Johnny Burke)
CD: Solo
Best.nr./Label: 2727 / ECM-Records
The Call: „Determination: Dawn“ (Ronny Graupe)
CD: Off The Record
Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet
The Call: „Determination: Belief“ (Ronny Graupe)
CD: Off The Record
Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet
The Call: „Determination: There Are Not Only A Few“ (Ronny Graupe)
CD: Off The Record
Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet
The Call: „Determination: Assembly“ (Ronny Graupe)
CD: Off The Record
Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet
The Call: „Determination: Dusk“ (Ronny Graupe)
CD: Off The Record
Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet
Szymon Mika: „Playling The Game“ (Szymon Mika)
CD: Attempts
Best.nr./Label: 76280 / Szymon Mika
Szymon Mika Trio: „Dorf“ (Szymon Mika)
CD: Unseen
Best.nr./Label: 0122-2-331 / Hevhetia
Szymon Mika Trio: „Initial Song“ (Szymon Mika)
CD: Unseen
Best.nr./Label: 0175-2-331 / Hevhetia
Jörg Schippas UnbedingT: „Djungle“ (Jörg Schippa)
CD: Tanzpalast
Best.nr./Label: 289 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK
Jörg Schippas UnbedingT: „Tanzpalast“ (Jörg Schippa)
CD: Tanzpalast
Best.nr./Label: 289 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK
Steve Tibbets: „Black Temple“ (Steve Tibbets)
CD: Hellbound Train
Best.nr./Label: 2656/57 / ECM-Records