07. August 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Will Bernard: „Surds“ (Will Bernard)

CD: Pond Life

Best.nr./Label: DTD004 / Dreck To Disk Records



Will Bernard: „Pond Life“ (Will Bernard)

CD: Pond Life

Best.nr./Label: DTD004 / Dreck To Disk Records



Mary Halvorson: „Night Shift“ (Mary Halvorson)

CD: Amaryllis

Best.nr./Label: 075597912739 / Nonesuch



Mary Halvorson: „Hoodwink“ (Mary Halvorson)

CD: Amaryllis

Best.nr./Label: 075597912739 / Nonesuch



Samo Salamon: „Hat And Beard“ (Eric Dolphy)

CD: Dolphology

Best.nr./Label: 2022-07-31 / Samo Records



Samo Salamon/Arild Andersen/R Kalam Bob Moses: „Ghosts“ (Albert Ayler)

CD: Pure And Simple

Best.nr./Label: 2022 / Samo Records



John Scofield: „Mrs. Scofield's Waltz“ (John Scofield)

CD: Solo

Best.nr./Label: 2727 / ECM-Records



John Scofield: „It Could Happen To You“ (Jimmy van Heusen/Johnny Burke)

CD: Solo

Best.nr./Label: 2727 / ECM-Records



The Call: „Determination: Dawn“ (Ronny Graupe)

CD: Off The Record

Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet



The Call: „Determination: Belief“ (Ronny Graupe)

CD: Off The Record

Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet



The Call: „Determination: There Are Not Only A Few“ (Ronny Graupe)

CD: Off The Record

Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet



The Call: „Determination: Assembly“ (Ronny Graupe)

CD: Off The Record

Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet



The Call: „Determination: Dusk“ (Ronny Graupe)

CD: Off The Record

Best.nr./Label: 33661 / recordJet



Szymon Mika: „Playling The Game“ (Szymon Mika)

CD: Attempts

Best.nr./Label: 76280 / Szymon Mika



Szymon Mika Trio: „Dorf“ (Szymon Mika)

CD: Unseen

Best.nr./Label: 0122-2-331 / Hevhetia



Szymon Mika Trio: „Initial Song“ (Szymon Mika)

CD: Unseen

Best.nr./Label: 0175-2-331 / Hevhetia



Jörg Schippas UnbedingT: „Djungle“ (Jörg Schippa)

CD: Tanzpalast

Best.nr./Label: 289 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK



Jörg Schippas UnbedingT: „Tanzpalast“ (Jörg Schippa)

CD: Tanzpalast

Best.nr./Label: 289 / JAZZ HAUS MUSIK



Steve Tibbets: „Black Temple“ (Steve Tibbets)

CD: Hellbound Train

Best.nr./Label: 2656/57 / ECM-Records







