31. Juli 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
31. Juli
Sonntag, 31. Juli 2022, 01:55 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (50): James Spaulding in den Jahren 1962 - 1968 - Zum 85. Geburtstag des Altsaxophonisten und Flötisten
Freddie Hubbard: For Spee’s Sake (Freddie Hubbard)
Album: Hub-tones
Best.nr./Label: 84115 / Blue Note (LC00133)
Grant Green: The Kicker (Joe Henderson)
Album: Solid
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33580 2 1 / Blue Note (LC00133)
Duke Pearson: Wahoo (Duke Pearson)
Album: Wahoo
Blue Note 84191/ (LC00133)
Wayne Shorter: The Soothsayer (Wayne Shorter)
Album: The Soothsayer
Best.nr./Label: 50999 5 14373 2 9 / Blue Note (LC00133)
Lee Morgan / James Spaulding: Walkin’ (R. Carpenter)
Album: Freddie Hubbard: The Night Of The Cookers
Blue Note CDP 7243 8 28882 2 2/ LC 00133
Hank Mobley: A Touch Of The Blues (Hank Mobley)
Album: A Slice of The Top
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33582 2 9 / Blue Note (LC00133)
Freddie Hubbard: Up Jumped Spring (Freddie Hubbard)
Album: Backlash
Best.nr./Label: SD1477 / Atlantic
Horace Silver: Greese Peace (Horace Silver)
Album: The Jody Grind
Best.nr./Label: BLP 4250 / Blue Note (LC00133)
Duke Pearson: After The Rain (Duke Pearson)
Album: Sweet Honey Bee
Best.nr./Label: CDP 0777 7 89792 2 7 / Blue Note (LC00133)
Sam Rivers: Effusive Melange (Sam Rivers)
Album: Dimensions and Extensions
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 15364 2 7 / Blue Note (LC00133)
McCoy Tyner: Man From Tanganyika (McCoy Tyner)
Album: Tender Moments
Best.nr./Label: BST 84275 / Blue Note (LC00133)
Bobby Hutcherson: A Time To Go (James Spaulding)
Album: Patterns
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33583 2 8 / Blue Note (LC00133)