31. Juli 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Freddie Hubbard: For Spee’s Sake (Freddie Hubbard)

Album: Hub-tones

Best.nr./Label: 84115 / Blue Note (LC00133)



Grant Green: The Kicker (Joe Henderson)

Album: Solid

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33580 2 1 / Blue Note (LC00133)



Duke Pearson: Wahoo (Duke Pearson)

Album: Wahoo

Blue Note 84191/ (LC00133)



Wayne Shorter: The Soothsayer (Wayne Shorter)

Album: The Soothsayer

Best.nr./Label: 50999 5 14373 2 9 / Blue Note (LC00133)



Lee Morgan / James Spaulding: Walkin’ (R. Carpenter)

Album: Freddie Hubbard: The Night Of The Cookers

Blue Note CDP 7243 8 28882 2 2/ LC 00133



Hank Mobley: A Touch Of The Blues (Hank Mobley)

Album: A Slice of The Top

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33582 2 9 / Blue Note (LC00133)



Freddie Hubbard: Up Jumped Spring (Freddie Hubbard)

Album: Backlash

Best.nr./Label: SD1477 / Atlantic



Horace Silver: Greese Peace (Horace Silver)

Album: The Jody Grind

Best.nr./Label: BLP 4250 / Blue Note (LC00133)



Duke Pearson: After The Rain (Duke Pearson)

Album: Sweet Honey Bee

Best.nr./Label: CDP 0777 7 89792 2 7 / Blue Note (LC00133)



Sam Rivers: Effusive Melange (Sam Rivers)

Album: Dimensions and Extensions

Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 15364 2 7 / Blue Note (LC00133)



McCoy Tyner: Man From Tanganyika (McCoy Tyner)

Album: Tender Moments

Best.nr./Label: BST 84275 / Blue Note (LC00133)



Bobby Hutcherson: A Time To Go (James Spaulding)

Album: Patterns

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33583 2 8 / Blue Note (LC00133)



