30. Oktober 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Illinois Jacquet: ‘Round Midnight (Thelonious Monk / Williams)

Album: The Blues: That’s Me!

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 614-2 / Prestige (LC00313)



Illinois Jacquet: Mambocito Mio (Jacquet / Johnson)

Album: The Kid And The Brute

Best.nr./Label: MGC-680 / Verve (LC00383)



Illinois Jacquet: King Jacquet (Illinois Jacquet)

Album: The Black Velvet Band

Best.nr./Label: ND86571 / Bluebird (LC00316)



Illinois Jacquet: Blues For The Early Bird (Illinois Jacquet)

Album: Desert Winds

Best.nr./Label: LP-735 / Argo



Lionel Hampton: Flying Home (Benny Goodman / Lionel Hampton)

Album: The Legendary Decca Recordings

Best.nr./Label: GRD-2-652 / Decca



Jazz At The Philharmonic All Stars: Blues (Etaoin)

Album: Jazz At The Philharmonic – 1940s

Best.nr./Label: MV 9070/2 / Verve (LC00383)



Lester Young: Jammin’ The Blues (trad.)

Album: Jammin’ With Lester

Best.nr./Label: 3891182 / Archives Of Jazz



Illinois Jacquet: Ghost Of A Chance (Crosby / Washington / Young)

Album: Memories Of You

Best.nr./Label: 222448 / Membran (LC12281)



Count Basie: The King (Count Basie)

Album: Swinging The Blues

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36711-2 / Dreyfus (LC09803)



Jazz At The Philharmonic All Stars: Perdido (Tizol / Lengsfelder / Drake)

Album: Jazz At The Philharmonic – 1940s

Best.nr./Label: MV 9070/2 / Verve (LC00383)



Illinois Jacquet: Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams (Koehler / Mali / Barris)

Album: Five Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: AMSC1053 / Avid Jazz



Jazz At The Philharmonic All Stars: The Blues (Shrdlu)

Album: Blues in Chicago 1955

Best.nr./Label: 422-815155-1 / Verve (LC00383)



Illinois Jacquet: Achtung (Jacquet)

Album: Five Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: AMSC1053 / Avid Jazz



Illinois Jacquet: Caravan (Tizol / Ellington)

Album: The King

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 849-2 / Prestige (LC00313)



Illinois Jacquet: I Wanna Blow Now (Green)

Album: Genius At Work

Best.nr./Label: 127.005 / Black Lion