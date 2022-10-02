2. Oktober 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Jackie McLean: "Hipnosis" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: Hipnosis

Best.nr./Label: BN-LA483-J2 / Blue Note (LC 00010)



Ike Quebec:" Topsy" (Durham / Battle)

Album: The Chronogical Ike Quebec 1944-1946

Best.nr./Label: 957 / Classics



Grachan Moncur III: "Thandiva" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: Some Other Stuff

Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 65152 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00010)



Art Farmer – Benny Golson Jazztet: "Sonny’s Back" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: Here And Now

Best.nr./Label: 314 558 052-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Art Farmer: "Space Station" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: Vol. 2: Seven Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD385 / Real Gone Jazz



Herbie Hancock: "King Cobra" (Herbie Hancock)

Album: The Complete Blue Note Sixties Sessions

Best.nr./Label: B2BN 7243 4 95569 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00010)



Jackie McLean: "Ghost Town" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: One Step Beyond

Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 65139 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00010)



Grachan Moncur III: "Monk In Wonderland" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: Evolution

Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 15365 2 15365 2 6 / Blue Note (LC 00010)



Grachan Moncur III: "The Twins" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: Some Other Stuff

Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 65152 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00010)



Grachan Moncur III: "Blue Free" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: The New Wave In Jazz

Best.nr./Label: AS 90 / Impulse



Archie Shepp: "Mama Too Tight" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: Mama Too Tight

Best.nr./Label: IMP 12482 / Impulse



Archie Shepp: "Frankenstein" (Grachan Moncur III)

Album: The Way Ahead

Best.nr./Label: IMP 441 / Impulse



