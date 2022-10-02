2. Oktober 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
02. Oktober
Sonntag, 02. Oktober 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Der Posaunist und Komponist Grachan Moncur III in den Jahren 1961 - 1968
Jackie McLean: "Hipnosis" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Hipnosis
Best.nr./Label: BN-LA483-J2 / Blue Note (LC 00010)
Ike Quebec:" Topsy" (Durham / Battle)
Album: The Chronogical Ike Quebec 1944-1946
Best.nr./Label: 957 / Classics
Grachan Moncur III: "Thandiva" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Some Other Stuff
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 65152 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00010)
Art Farmer – Benny Golson Jazztet: "Sonny’s Back" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Here And Now
Best.nr./Label: 314 558 052-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Art Farmer: "Space Station" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Vol. 2: Seven Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD385 / Real Gone Jazz
Herbie Hancock: "King Cobra" (Herbie Hancock)
Album: The Complete Blue Note Sixties Sessions
Best.nr./Label: B2BN 7243 4 95569 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00010)
Jackie McLean: "Ghost Town" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: One Step Beyond
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 65139 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00010)
Grachan Moncur III: "Monk In Wonderland" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Evolution
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 15365 2 15365 2 6 / Blue Note (LC 00010)
Grachan Moncur III: "The Twins" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Some Other Stuff
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 65152 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00010)
Grachan Moncur III: "Blue Free" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: The New Wave In Jazz
Best.nr./Label: AS 90 / Impulse
Archie Shepp: "Mama Too Tight" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Mama Too Tight
Best.nr./Label: IMP 12482 / Impulse
Archie Shepp: "Frankenstein" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: The Way Ahead
Best.nr./Label: IMP 441 / Impulse