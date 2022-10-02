Bayern 2 - radioJazznacht

2. Oktober 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Stand: 02.10.2022

02 Oktober

Sonntag, 02. Oktober 2022, 00:03 Uhr

Der Posaunist und Komponist Grachan Moncur III in den Jahren 1961 - 1968

Jackie McLean: "Hipnosis" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Hipnosis
Best.nr./Label: BN-LA483-J2 / Blue Note (LC 00010)

Ike Quebec:" Topsy" (Durham / Battle)
Album: The Chronogical Ike Quebec 1944-1946
Best.nr./Label: 957 / Classics

Grachan Moncur III: "Thandiva" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Some Other Stuff
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 65152 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00010)

Art Farmer – Benny Golson Jazztet: "Sonny’s Back" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Here And Now
Best.nr./Label: 314 558 052-2 / Verve (LC 00383)

Art Farmer: "Space Station" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Vol. 2: Seven Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD385 / Real Gone Jazz

Herbie Hancock: "King Cobra" (Herbie Hancock)
Album: The Complete Blue Note Sixties Sessions
Best.nr./Label: B2BN 7243 4 95569 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00010)

Jackie McLean: "Ghost Town" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: One Step Beyond
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 65139 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00010)

Grachan Moncur III: "Monk In Wonderland" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Evolution
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 15365 2 15365 2 6 / Blue Note (LC 00010)

Grachan Moncur III: "The Twins" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Some Other Stuff
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 65152 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00010)

Grachan Moncur III: "Blue Free" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: The New Wave In Jazz
Best.nr./Label: AS 90 / Impulse

Archie Shepp: "Mama Too Tight" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: Mama Too Tight
Best.nr./Label: IMP 12482 / Impulse

Archie Shepp: "Frankenstein" (Grachan Moncur III)
Album: The Way Ahead
Best.nr./Label: IMP 441 / Impulse


