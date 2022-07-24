24. Juli 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
24. Juli
Sonntag, 24. Juli 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Bands
Vein: “Luce“ (Michael Arbenz)
CD: “Our Roots”
Best.nr./Label: o. A. / Kartell/Bandcamp
Deadeye: ”Deadeye” (Kit Downes)
CD: “Deadeye”
Best.nr./Label: DOX633 / Dox Records
Deadeye: ”Ninna Nanna per Adulteri” (Ennio Morricone)
CD: “Deadeye”
Best.nr./Label: DOX633
Deadeye: ”Song For The Sea” (Kit Downes)
CD: “Deadeye”
Best.nr./Label: DOX633 / Dox Records
Kind Folk: ”Powerfall” (John Raymond)
CD: “Head Towards The Center”
Best.nr./Label: FSNT 640 / Fresh Sound New Talent
Kind folk: ”Around, Forever” (Alex Lore)
CD: “Head Towards The Center”
Best.nr./Label: FSNT 640 / Fresh Sound New Talent
Synesthetic4: “Skipping” (Vincent Pongrácz)
CD: “AHWOWHA”
Best.nr./Label: JWR 02/22 / Jazzwerkstatt Records (LC 98219)
Synesthetic4: ”Omba Kiils” (Vincent Pongrácz)
CD: “AHWOWHA”
Best.nr./Label: JWR 02/22 / Jazzwerkstatt Records (LC 98219)
Fussyduck: “Zafu” (Guillaume Guedin)
CD: “Maybe That’s All We Get”
Best.nr./Label: DMCHR 71398 / Double Moon Records (LC 01221)
Fussyduck: “Mambo Requiem” (Lennie Tristano)
CD: “Maybe That’s All We Get”
Best.nr./Label: DMCHR 71398 (LC 01221)
Kneebody: “Spectra” (Shane Endsley)
CD: “Live At Le Crescent”
Best.nr./Label: EDN1205 / Edition Records (LC 28731)
The Bad Plus: “Sun Wall” (Dave King)
CD: “The Bad Plus”
Best.nr./Label: EDN1208 / Edition Records (LC 28731)
The Bad Plus: “Motivations II” (Reid Anderson)
CD: “The Bad Plus”
Best.nr./Label: EDN1208 / Edition Records (LC 28731)
Nortonk: “Quat” (Stephen Pale)
CD: “Nortonk”
Best.nr./Label: BREP0021 / Biophilia Records
Nortonk: “Glados” (Steven Crammer)
CD: “Nortonk”
Best.nr./Label: BREP0021 / Biophilia Records
Shake Stew: “I Am The Bad Wolf” (Lukas Kranzelbinder)
CD: “Heat”
Best.nr./Label: 4706 / TRAUMTON
Shake Stew: “Heat” (Lukas Kranzelbinder)
CD: “Heat”
Best.nr./Label: 4706 / TRAUMTON