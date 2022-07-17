17. Juli 2022 Mit Peter Veit

Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: What Of Your Eyes (Melody Gardot)

Album: Entre Eux Deux

Decca



John Scofield: It Could Happen To You (Jimmy van Heusen/Johnny Burke)

Album: John Scofield

ECM



John Scofield: Mrs. Scofields Waltz (John Scofield)

Album: John Scofield

ECM



Oded Tzur: Noam (Oded Tzur)

Album: Isabela

ECM



Charles Lloyd: Ay Amor (Villa Fernandez Ignacio Jacinto)

Album: Trios: Chapel

Blue Note



Joey Alexander: Remembering (Joey Alexander)

Album: Origin

Mack Avenue



Joey Alexander: Angel Eyes (Joey Alexander)

Album: Origin

Mack Avenue



Lars Kutschke: I Want My Baby Back (Bob Johnson/Sam Mosley)

Album: While We’re Here

Timezone



Lars Kutschke: Denise And The Nephew (Alberto Marsico)

Album: While We’re Here

Timezone



Robert Summerfield & Lars Duppler: Blue (Joni Mitchell)

Album: Joni

Herzog Records



Robert Summerfield & Lars Duppler: Amelia (Joni Mitchell)

Album: Joni

Herzog Records



Jazzrausch Bigband: Five Dice (Leonhard Kuhn)

Album: Emergenz

ACT



Jazzrausch Bigband: Have You Heard (Leonhard Kuhn)

Album: Emergenz

ACT



Júlio Resende: Fado Blues (Júlio Resende)

Album: Fado Jazz

ACT



Júlio Resende: Tiro No Escudo (Júlio Resende)

Album: Fado Jazz

ACT



Tom Gaebel: L.O.V.E. (Bert Kaempfert)

Album: Live At The Savoy

Tomofon



Tom Gaebel: The Nearness Of You (Hoagy Carmichael/N.Washington)

Album: Live At The Savoy

Tomofon



Tom Gaebel: Fly Me To The Moon (B. Howard)

Album: Live At The Savoy

Tomofon



Peter Kraus: Schiess mich doch zum Mond (B.Howard/F.Ramond)

Album: Idole

Energie Kultur



Peter Kraus: Mr. Bojangles (Walker/Kunze)

Album: Idole

Energie Kultur



Regener Pappik Busch: Cherokee (Ray Noble)

Album: Things To Come

Vertigo Berlin



Regener Pappik Busch: Monks Mood (Thelonious Monk)

Album: Things To Come

Vertigo Berlin



Regener Pappik Busch: Girl Talk (Neil Hefti)

Album: Things To Come

Vertigo Berlin





