17. Juli 2022 Mit Peter Veit
17. Juli
Sonntag, 17. Juli 2022, 00:03 Uhr
News aus den Jazz-Charts
Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: What Of Your Eyes (Melody Gardot)
Album: Entre Eux Deux
Decca
John Scofield: It Could Happen To You (Jimmy van Heusen/Johnny Burke)
Album: John Scofield
ECM
John Scofield: Mrs. Scofields Waltz (John Scofield)
Album: John Scofield
ECM
Oded Tzur: Noam (Oded Tzur)
Album: Isabela
ECM
Charles Lloyd: Ay Amor (Villa Fernandez Ignacio Jacinto)
Album: Trios: Chapel
Blue Note
Joey Alexander: Remembering (Joey Alexander)
Album: Origin
Mack Avenue
Joey Alexander: Angel Eyes (Joey Alexander)
Album: Origin
Mack Avenue
Lars Kutschke: I Want My Baby Back (Bob Johnson/Sam Mosley)
Album: While We’re Here
Timezone
Lars Kutschke: Denise And The Nephew (Alberto Marsico)
Album: While We’re Here
Timezone
Robert Summerfield & Lars Duppler: Blue (Joni Mitchell)
Album: Joni
Herzog Records
Robert Summerfield & Lars Duppler: Amelia (Joni Mitchell)
Album: Joni
Herzog Records
Jazzrausch Bigband: Five Dice (Leonhard Kuhn)
Album: Emergenz
ACT
Jazzrausch Bigband: Have You Heard (Leonhard Kuhn)
Album: Emergenz
ACT
Júlio Resende: Fado Blues (Júlio Resende)
Album: Fado Jazz
ACT
Júlio Resende: Tiro No Escudo (Júlio Resende)
Album: Fado Jazz
ACT
Tom Gaebel: L.O.V.E. (Bert Kaempfert)
Album: Live At The Savoy
Tomofon
Tom Gaebel: The Nearness Of You (Hoagy Carmichael/N.Washington)
Album: Live At The Savoy
Tomofon
Tom Gaebel: Fly Me To The Moon (B. Howard)
Album: Live At The Savoy
Tomofon
Peter Kraus: Schiess mich doch zum Mond (B.Howard/F.Ramond)
Album: Idole
Energie Kultur
Peter Kraus: Mr. Bojangles (Walker/Kunze)
Album: Idole
Energie Kultur
Regener Pappik Busch: Cherokee (Ray Noble)
Album: Things To Come
Vertigo Berlin
Regener Pappik Busch: Monks Mood (Thelonious Monk)
Album: Things To Come
Vertigo Berlin
Regener Pappik Busch: Girl Talk (Neil Hefti)
Album: Things To Come
Vertigo Berlin