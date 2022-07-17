Bayern 2 - radioJazznacht

17. Juli 2022 Mit Peter Veit

Stand: 17.07.2022

17 Juli

Sonntag, 17. Juli 2022, 00:03 Uhr

News aus den Jazz-Charts

Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: What Of Your Eyes (Melody Gardot)
Album: Entre Eux Deux
Decca

John Scofield: It Could Happen To You (Jimmy van Heusen/Johnny Burke)
Album: John Scofield
ECM

John Scofield: Mrs. Scofields Waltz (John Scofield)
Album: John Scofield
ECM

Oded Tzur: Noam (Oded Tzur)
Album: Isabela
ECM

Charles Lloyd: Ay Amor (Villa Fernandez Ignacio Jacinto)
Album: Trios: Chapel
Blue Note

Joey Alexander: Remembering (Joey Alexander)
Album: Origin
Mack Avenue

Joey Alexander: Angel Eyes (Joey Alexander)
Album: Origin
Mack Avenue

Lars Kutschke: I Want My Baby Back (Bob Johnson/Sam Mosley)
Album: While We’re Here
Timezone

Lars Kutschke: Denise And The Nephew (Alberto Marsico)
Album: While We’re Here
Timezone

Robert Summerfield & Lars Duppler: Blue (Joni Mitchell)
Album: Joni
Herzog Records

Robert Summerfield & Lars Duppler: Amelia (Joni Mitchell)
Album: Joni
Herzog Records

Jazzrausch Bigband: Five Dice (Leonhard Kuhn)
Album: Emergenz
ACT

Jazzrausch Bigband: Have You Heard (Leonhard Kuhn)
Album: Emergenz
ACT

Júlio Resende: Fado Blues (Júlio Resende)
Album: Fado Jazz
ACT

Júlio Resende: Tiro No Escudo (Júlio Resende)
Album: Fado Jazz
ACT

Tom Gaebel: L.O.V.E. (Bert Kaempfert)
Album: Live At The Savoy
Tomofon

Tom Gaebel: The Nearness Of You (Hoagy Carmichael/N.Washington)
Album: Live At The Savoy
Tomofon

Tom Gaebel: Fly Me To The Moon (B. Howard)
Album: Live At The Savoy
Tomofon

Peter Kraus: Schiess mich doch zum Mond (B.Howard/F.Ramond)
Album: Idole
Energie Kultur

Peter Kraus: Mr. Bojangles (Walker/Kunze)
Album: Idole
Energie Kultur

Regener Pappik Busch: Cherokee (Ray Noble)
Album: Things To Come
Vertigo Berlin

Regener Pappik Busch: Monks Mood (Thelonious Monk)
Album: Things To Come
Vertigo Berlin

Regener Pappik Busch: Girl Talk (Neil Hefti)
Album: Things To Come
Vertigo Berlin





