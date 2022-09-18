18. September 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
18. September
Sonntag, 18. September 2022, 00:03 Uhr
"I Feel Like A New Man" - Zum 100. Geburtstag des Trompeters Joe Newman
Joe Newman: "Mo-Lasses" (Joe Newman)
Album: Good ‘n’ Groovy
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 185-2 / Prestige (LC 00458)
Joe Newman: "Too Marvelous For Words" (John H. Mercer / Richard A. Whiting)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz
Joe Newman: "Wednesday’s Blues" (Joe Newman)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz
Joe Newman: "Sweetie Cake" (Ernie Wilkins)
Album: I Feel Like A Newman
Best.nr./Label: BLP 60905 / Black Lion (LC 02940)
Illinois Jacquet: "Big Foot" (Illinois Jacquet)
Album: The Black Velvet Band
Best.nr./Label: ND86571 / Bluebird (LC 00316)
Count Basie: "I Feel Like A New Man" (Manny Albam)
Album: King Of Swing
Best.nr./Label: 422837433-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Joe Newman: "Close Quarters" (Joe Newman / Frank Foster)
Album: The Basie Buch – Cool Too
Best.nr./Label: VCD 79603-2 / Vanguard
Joe Newman: "Leonice" (Joe Newman)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz
Joe Newman: "Jeepers Creepers" (Harry Warren / Johnny Mercer)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz
Joe Newman: "The Midgets" (Harry Warren / Johnny Mercer)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz
Joe Newman: "Mambo For Joe" (John Acea)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz
Joe Newman: "Time" (Boudleaux und Felice Bryant)
Album: Joe Newman
Best.nr./Label: 30.693 / Roulette
Count Basie: "For Lena and Lennie" (Quincy Jones)
Album: One More Time
Best.nr./Label: 500006 / Roulette
Joe Newman: "Caravan" (Duke Ellington / Juan Tizol)
Album: Joe Newman Quintet at Count Basie’s
Best.nr./Label: SR 60696 / Mercury
Joe Newman: "To Rigmor" (Joe Newman)
Album: Good ‘n’ Groovy
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 185-2 / Prestige (LC 00458)
Joe Newman: "The Continental" (Conrad-Magidson)
Album: The Hot Trumpets Of Joe Nemwna & Henry “Red” Allen
Best.nr./Label: PRCD 24232-2 / Prestige
Oliver Nelson: "Main Stem" (Duke Ellington)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD352/ Real Gone Jazz
Joe Newman & Joe Wilder: "Battle Hymn Of The Republic" (trad.)
Album: Hangin‘ Out
Best.nr./Label: CJ-262 / Concord Records
Benny Carter: "Squatty Roo" (Johnny Hodges)
Album: Live And Well In Japan
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD736-2 / Pablo