18. September 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Joe Newman: "Mo-Lasses" (Joe Newman)

Album: Good ‘n’ Groovy

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 185-2 / Prestige (LC 00458)



Joe Newman: "Too Marvelous For Words" (John H. Mercer / Richard A. Whiting)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz



Joe Newman: "Wednesday’s Blues" (Joe Newman)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz



Joe Newman: "Sweetie Cake" (Ernie Wilkins)

Album: I Feel Like A Newman

Best.nr./Label: BLP 60905 / Black Lion (LC 02940)



Illinois Jacquet: "Big Foot" (Illinois Jacquet)

Album: The Black Velvet Band

Best.nr./Label: ND86571 / Bluebird (LC 00316)



Count Basie: "I Feel Like A New Man" (Manny Albam)

Album: King Of Swing

Best.nr./Label: 422837433-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Joe Newman: "Close Quarters" (Joe Newman / Frank Foster)

Album: The Basie Buch – Cool Too

Best.nr./Label: VCD 79603-2 / Vanguard



Joe Newman: "Leonice" (Joe Newman)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz



Joe Newman: "Jeepers Creepers" (Harry Warren / Johnny Mercer)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz



Joe Newman: "The Midgets" (Harry Warren / Johnny Mercer)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz



Joe Newman: "Mambo For Joe" (John Acea)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD379 / Real Gone Jazz



Joe Newman: "Time" (Boudleaux und Felice Bryant)

Album: Joe Newman

Best.nr./Label: 30.693 / Roulette



Count Basie: "For Lena and Lennie" (Quincy Jones)

Album: One More Time

Best.nr./Label: 500006 / Roulette



Joe Newman: "Caravan" (Duke Ellington / Juan Tizol)

Album: Joe Newman Quintet at Count Basie’s

Best.nr./Label: SR 60696 / Mercury



Joe Newman: "To Rigmor" (Joe Newman)

Album: Good ‘n’ Groovy

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 185-2 / Prestige (LC 00458)



Joe Newman: "The Continental" (Conrad-Magidson)

Album: The Hot Trumpets Of Joe Nemwna & Henry “Red” Allen

Best.nr./Label: PRCD 24232-2 / Prestige



Oliver Nelson: "Main Stem" (Duke Ellington)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD352/ Real Gone Jazz



Joe Newman & Joe Wilder: "Battle Hymn Of The Republic" (trad.)

Album: Hangin‘ Out

Best.nr./Label: CJ-262 / Concord Records



Benny Carter: "Squatty Roo" (Johnny Hodges)

Album: Live And Well In Japan

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD736-2 / Pablo