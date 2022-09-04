04. September 2022 Mit Roland Spiegel
04. September
Sonntag, 04. September 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Zum 90. Geburtstag von Joe Viera
Stéphane Grappelli: “Chicago” (F. Fisher)
Eigenproduktion BR
Viera / Ferstl: “Im gonna go fishin’” (Duke Ellington)
Eigenproduktion BR
Riverboat Seven: “Stuffy” (Coleman Hawkins)
Eigenproduktion BR
Joe Viera Workshop Combo: “No letter” (J. Viera)
Eigenproduktion BR
Count Basie Orchestra: “April in Paris” (Duke / Harburg)
Eigenproduktion BR
Riverboat Seven: “New Orleans” (H. Carmichael)
Album: Der Jazz in Deutschland - Volume 3
Best.nr./Label: BCD 16911 / Bear Family Records
Joe Viera: “For scale” (J. Viera)
Album: Essay in Jazz
Best.nr./Label: ue 20052 / Universal Edition
Joe Viera: “Sections” (Viera / Kröger – Busch / Hock)
Album: Essay in Jazz
Best.nr./Label: ue 20052 / Universal Edition Wien
Oscar Klein Combo: “I want a little girl” (Mencher / Moll)
Eigenproduktion BR
Joe-Viera-Ed-Kröger-Quartett: “Bird food” (O. Coleman)
Eigenproduktion BR
Bireli Lagrène: “Douce ambiance” (D. Reinhardt)
Eigenproduktion BR
Betty Carter: “I’m singing the blues” / A-tisket, a-tasket” (E. Fitzgerald / V. Alexander)
Eigenproduktion BR
Viera / Festl: “Angel Eyes” (Dennis / Brent)
Eigenproduktion BR