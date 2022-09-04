04. September 2022 Mit Roland Spiegel

Zum 90. Geburtstag von Joe Viera



Stéphane Grappelli: “Chicago” (F. Fisher)

Eigenproduktion BR



Viera / Ferstl: “Im gonna go fishin’” (Duke Ellington)

Eigenproduktion BR



Riverboat Seven: “Stuffy” (Coleman Hawkins)

Eigenproduktion BR



Joe Viera Workshop Combo: “No letter” (J. Viera)

Eigenproduktion BR



Count Basie Orchestra: “April in Paris” (Duke / Harburg)

Eigenproduktion BR



Riverboat Seven: “New Orleans” (H. Carmichael)

Album: Der Jazz in Deutschland - Volume 3

Best.nr./Label: BCD 16911 / Bear Family Records



Joe Viera: “For scale” (J. Viera)

Album: Essay in Jazz

Best.nr./Label: ue 20052 / Universal Edition



Joe Viera: “Sections” (Viera / Kröger – Busch / Hock)

Album: Essay in Jazz

Best.nr./Label: ue 20052 / Universal Edition Wien



Oscar Klein Combo: “I want a little girl” (Mencher / Moll)

Eigenproduktion BR



Joe-Viera-Ed-Kröger-Quartett: “Bird food” (O. Coleman)

Eigenproduktion BR



Bireli Lagrène: “Douce ambiance” (D. Reinhardt)

Eigenproduktion BR



Betty Carter: “I’m singing the blues” / A-tisket, a-tasket” (E. Fitzgerald / V. Alexander)

Eigenproduktion BR



Viera / Festl: “Angel Eyes” (Dennis / Brent)

Eigenproduktion BR