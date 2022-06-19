19. Juni 2022 Mit Peter Veit

Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr





Roger Cicero: No Moon At All (Redd Evans/David Mann)

Album: Cicero – Zwei Leben, eine Bühne

IN+OUT Records



Eugen Cicero: Sunny (Bobby Hebb)

Album: Cicero – Zwei Leben, eine Bühne

IN+OUT Records



Roger Cicero: Ich hätt’ so gern noch Tschüss gesagt (Roger Cicero/Frank Ramond)

Album: Cicero – Zwei Leben, eine Bühne

IN+OUT Records



Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: Fleur Du Dimanche (Melody Gardot)

Album: Entre Eux Deux

Decca



Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: Plus Fort Que Nous (Melody Gardot)

Album: Entre Eux Deux

Decca



Vadim Neselovskyi: Odesa Railway Station (Vadim Neselovskyi)

Album: Odesa – A musical walk through a legendary city

Sunnyside



Vadim Neselovskyi: Waltz Of Odesa Conservatory (Vadim Neselovskyi)

Album: Odesa – A musical walk through a legendary city

Sunnyside



Nils Wülker: Continuum (Nils Wülker)

Album: Continuum

Warner



Nils Wülker: Distorting Time And Space (Nils Wülker)

Album: Continuum

Warner



Tord Gustavsen Trio: The Circle (Tord Gustavsen)

Album: Opening

ECM



Tord Gustavsen Trio: The Longing (Tord Gustavsen)

Album: Opening

ECM



Avishai Cohen: Below (Avishai Cohen)

Album: Shifting Sands

believe



Avishai Cohen: Hitrgut (Avishai Cohen)

Album: Shifting Sands

believe



Trombone Shorty: Everybody In The World (Trombone Shorty)

Album: Lifted

Blue Note



Trombone Shorty: Good Company (Trombone Shorty)

Album: Lifted

Blue Note



Wolfgang Haffner: Sweet Emma (Nat Adderly)

Album: Dream Band Live In Concert

ACT



Wolfgang Haffner: Tres Hermanos (Wolfgang Haffner)

Album: Dream Band Live In Concert

ACT



Simon Oslender: Keep It (Simon Oslender)

Album: Peace Of Mind

Leopard



The Bassface Swing Trio: Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael/Mitchell Parish)

Album: Bossa, Ballads And Blues

Stockfisch



Ulita Knaus: Old Love And New (Ulita Knaus)

Album: Old Love And New

Knaus



Ulita Knaus: Daisy Time (Ulita Knaus)

Album: Old Love And New

Knaus



Andrea Motis: I Had To Write A Song For You (Andrea Motis)

Album: Loopholes

JazzToJazz



Andrea Motis: Babies (Andrea Motis)

Album: Loopholes

JazzToJazz







