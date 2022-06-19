Bayern 2 - radioJazznacht

19. Juni 2022 Mit Peter Veit

Sonntag, 19. Juni 2022, 00:03 Uhr

Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr


Roger Cicero: No Moon At All (Redd Evans/David Mann)
Album: Cicero – Zwei Leben, eine Bühne
IN+OUT Records

Eugen Cicero: Sunny (Bobby Hebb)
Album: Cicero – Zwei Leben, eine Bühne
IN+OUT Records

Roger Cicero: Ich hätt’ so gern noch Tschüss gesagt (Roger Cicero/Frank Ramond)
Album: Cicero – Zwei Leben, eine Bühne
IN+OUT Records

Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: Fleur Du Dimanche (Melody Gardot)
Album: Entre Eux Deux
Decca

Melody Gardot & Philippe Powell: Plus Fort Que Nous (Melody Gardot)
Album: Entre Eux Deux
Decca

Vadim Neselovskyi: Odesa Railway Station (Vadim Neselovskyi)
Album: Odesa – A musical walk through a legendary city
Sunnyside

Vadim Neselovskyi: Waltz Of Odesa Conservatory (Vadim Neselovskyi)
Album: Odesa – A musical walk through a legendary city
Sunnyside

Nils Wülker: Continuum (Nils Wülker)
Album: Continuum
Warner

Nils Wülker: Distorting Time And Space (Nils Wülker)
Album: Continuum
Warner

Tord Gustavsen Trio: The Circle (Tord Gustavsen)
Album: Opening
ECM

Tord Gustavsen Trio: The Longing (Tord Gustavsen)
Album: Opening
ECM

Avishai Cohen: Below (Avishai Cohen)
Album: Shifting Sands
believe

Avishai Cohen: Hitrgut (Avishai Cohen)
Album: Shifting Sands
believe

Trombone Shorty: Everybody In The World (Trombone Shorty)
Album: Lifted
Blue Note

Trombone Shorty: Good Company (Trombone Shorty)
Album: Lifted
Blue Note

Wolfgang Haffner: Sweet Emma (Nat Adderly)
Album: Dream Band Live In Concert
ACT

Wolfgang Haffner: Tres Hermanos (Wolfgang Haffner)
Album: Dream Band Live In Concert
ACT

Simon Oslender: Keep It (Simon Oslender)
Album: Peace Of Mind
Leopard

The Bassface Swing Trio: Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael/Mitchell Parish)
Album: Bossa, Ballads And Blues
Stockfisch

Ulita Knaus: Old Love And New (Ulita Knaus)
Album: Old Love And New
Knaus

Ulita Knaus: Daisy Time (Ulita Knaus)
Album: Old Love And New
Knaus

Andrea Motis: I Had To Write A Song For You (Andrea Motis)
Album: Loopholes
JazzToJazz

Andrea Motis: Babies (Andrea Motis)
Album: Loopholes
JazzToJazz




