10. Juli 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
10. Juli
Sonntag, 10. Juli 2022, 01:55 Uhr
Safari und weitere Erkundungen in Souville
Horace Silver: "Safari" (Horace Silver)
Album: Horace Silver Trio
Best.nr./Label: 1520 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Stan Kenton: "Safari" (Ralph Yaw)
Album: Balboa Bash
Best.nr./Label: 8.120517 / Naxos (LC 05537)
Roland Kirk: "Safari"(Eddie Mathias)
Album: Slightly Latin
Best.nr./Label: LS 86033 / Limelight
Eraldo Volonté: "Safari" (Eraldo Volonté)
Album: Il Jazz in Italia III
Best.nr./Label: GDJ 101 / I Grandi Del Jazz
Horace Silver: "Enchantment" (Horace Silver)
Album: 6 Pieces of Silver
Best.nr./Label: B1-81539 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Paul Baron Orchestra: "Enchantment" (Walter Morand)
Album: Mildred Bailey-Legendary Radio Broadcasts
Best.nr./Label: 103 8412 / Storyville
Chick Corea / Béla Fleck: "The Enchantment" (Chick Corea)
Album: The Enchantment
Best.nr./Label: 08880 7230253 / Concord
Denise Donatelli: "Enchantment" (Cedar Walton)
Album: When Lights Are Low
Best.nr./Label: SCD 2109 / Savant
Horace Silver: "Soulville" (Horace Silver)
Album: The Stylings Of Silver
Best.nr./Label: BLP 1562 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Ben Webster: "Soulville" (Ben Webster)
Album: Soulville
Best.nr./Label: 521 449-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Dinah Washington: "Soulville" (Titus Turner)
Album: He’s My Guy
Best.nr./Label: KOA 14616 / Koala
Johnny Hodges: "Pyramid" (Duke Ellington / Juan Tizol)
Album: The Duke’s Men Volume 2
Best.nr./Label: 472994 2 / Columbia
Duke Ellington: "Pyramid" (Duke Ellington / Donald Heywood)
Album: The Great Duke Ellington
Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1091 / Musica Jazz
Horace Silver: "Pyramid" (Horace Silver)
Album: Further Explorations
Best.nr./Label: 50999 5 14379 2 3 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Modern Jazz Quartet: "Pyramid" (Ray Brown)
Album: Pyramid
Best.nr./Label: 1325 / Atlantic
Horace Parlan: "Pyramid" (C. Roger Williams)
Album: Seven Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD340 / Real Gone Jazz
Bill Smith: "Pyramid" (Smith)
Album: Americans in Europe
Best.nr./Label: GRP 11502/ Impulse! (LC 00236)
Cannonball Adderley: "Pyramid" (Cannonball Adderley)
Album: Pyramid
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 952-2 / Fantasy (LC 00720)
Thore Swanerud: "Pyramid" (Swanerud)
Album: More Than You Know
Best.nr./Label: DRLP 85 / Dragon
Derrick James & Wesley “G”: "Pyramid" (Derrick James)
Album: Spirit of the Moment
Best.nr./Label: MR 874-322 / Mons (LC 06458)