10. Juli 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Horace Silver: "Safari" (Horace Silver)

Album: Horace Silver Trio

Best.nr./Label: 1520 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Stan Kenton: "Safari" (Ralph Yaw)

Album: Balboa Bash

Best.nr./Label: 8.120517 / Naxos (LC 05537)



Roland Kirk: "Safari"(Eddie Mathias)

Album: Slightly Latin

Best.nr./Label: LS 86033 / Limelight



Eraldo Volonté: "Safari" (Eraldo Volonté)

Album: Il Jazz in Italia III

Best.nr./Label: GDJ 101 / I Grandi Del Jazz



Horace Silver: "Enchantment" (Horace Silver)

Album: 6 Pieces of Silver

Best.nr./Label: B1-81539 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Paul Baron Orchestra: "Enchantment" (Walter Morand)

Album: Mildred Bailey-Legendary Radio Broadcasts

Best.nr./Label: 103 8412 / Storyville



Chick Corea / Béla Fleck: "The Enchantment" (Chick Corea)

Album: The Enchantment

Best.nr./Label: 08880 7230253 / Concord



Denise Donatelli: "Enchantment" (Cedar Walton)

Album: When Lights Are Low

Best.nr./Label: SCD 2109 / Savant



Horace Silver: "Soulville" (Horace Silver)

Album: The Stylings Of Silver

Best.nr./Label: BLP 1562 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Ben Webster: "Soulville" (Ben Webster)

Album: Soulville

Best.nr./Label: 521 449-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Dinah Washington: "Soulville" (Titus Turner)

Album: He’s My Guy

Best.nr./Label: KOA 14616 / Koala



Johnny Hodges: "Pyramid" (Duke Ellington / Juan Tizol)

Album: The Duke’s Men Volume 2

Best.nr./Label: 472994 2 / Columbia



Duke Ellington: "Pyramid" (Duke Ellington / Donald Heywood)

Album: The Great Duke Ellington

Best.nr./Label: MJCD 1091 / Musica Jazz



Horace Silver: "Pyramid" (Horace Silver)

Album: Further Explorations

Best.nr./Label: 50999 5 14379 2 3 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Modern Jazz Quartet: "Pyramid" (Ray Brown)

Album: Pyramid

Best.nr./Label: 1325 / Atlantic



Horace Parlan: "Pyramid" (C. Roger Williams)

Album: Seven Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD340 / Real Gone Jazz



Bill Smith: "Pyramid" (Smith)

Album: Americans in Europe

Best.nr./Label: GRP 11502/ Impulse! (LC 00236)



Cannonball Adderley: "Pyramid" (Cannonball Adderley)

Album: Pyramid

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 952-2 / Fantasy (LC 00720)



Thore Swanerud: "Pyramid" (Swanerud)

Album: More Than You Know

Best.nr./Label: DRLP 85 / Dragon



Derrick James & Wesley “G”: "Pyramid" (Derrick James)

Album: Spirit of the Moment

Best.nr./Label: MR 874-322 / Mons (LC 06458)



