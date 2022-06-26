26. Juni 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
26. Juni
Sonntag, 26. Juni 2022, 12:14 Uhr
Zum 100. Geburtstag des Gitarristen Johnny Smith / Hörenswerte Sidemen (49): Zum 85. Geburtstag des Bassisten Reggie Workman
Mary Lou Williams: "Kool" (Mary Lou Williams)
Album: First Lady of Piano
Best.nr./Label: LPJT 20 / Giants of Jazz
Johnny Smith: "A Ghost Of A Chance" (Crosby / Washington / Young)
Album: Moonlight in Vermont
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC 00542)
Benny Goodman: "Lullaby Of The Leaves" (Young / Petkere)
Album: Benny Goodman Sextet
Best.nr./Label: 450411 2 / CBS (LC 001499
Johnny Smith: "Tabu" (Sullman / Russell / Lecuona)
Album: Moonlight in Vermont
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC 00542)
Johnny Smith: "Moonlight In Vermont" (Blackburn / Suessdorf)
Album: Moonlight in Vermont
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC 00542)
Johnny Smith: "My Funny Valentine" (Rodgers / Hart)
Album: Moonlight in Vermont
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC 00542)
Johnny Smith: "Cavu" (Johnny Smith)
Album: Moonlight in Vermont
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC 00542)
Johnny Smith: "Yesterdays" (Kern / Harbach)
Album: Moonlight in Vermont
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC 00542)
Hank Jones: "Odd Number" (Hank Jones)
Album: Urbanity
Best.nr./Label: 314 537 749-2 / Verve
Johnny Smith: "Lullaby Of Birdland" (George Shearing / Forster)
Album: Moonlight in Vermont
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC 00542)
Lee Konitz: "My Melancholy Baby" (G. Norton / E. Burnett)
Album: From Newport To Nice
Best.nr./Label: W 65-2 / Philology
Ruth Price: "Time After Time" (Sammy Cahn / Jule Styne)
Album: Ruth Price Sings with The Johnny Smith Quartet
Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 36 / Fresh Sound Records
Tito Puente: "Ecstasy" (Tito Puente)
Album: Night Beat / Mucho Puente, Plus
Best.nr./Label: BCD15685 / Bear Family (LC 05197)
Johnny Smith: "The Maiden With The Flaxen Hair" (Claude Debussy)
Album: The Johnny Smith Foursome
Best.nr./Label: FSR -581 / Fresh Sound Records
Johnny Smith: "Tickle Toe" (Lester Young)
Album: The Johnny Smith Foursome
Best.nr./Label: FSR -581 / Fresh Sound Records
Johnny Smith: "Tea For Two" (V. Youmans)
Album: The Johnny Smith Foursome Vol. 2
Best.nr./Label: SLP 2228 / Roost
Johnny Smith: "Walk, Don't Run!" (Johnny Smith)
Best.nr./Label: 01846 / UNIVERSAL
Johnny Smith: "Walk, Don't Run!" (Johnny Smith)
Best.nr./Label: 400088 / Backline Records
Yusef Lateef: "1984" (Lateef)
Album: 1984
Best.nr./Label: A-84 / Impulse!
The New York Art Quartet: "Banging on the White House door" (Roswell Rudd)
Album: Mohawk
Best.nr./Label: PHCE-1003 / Fontana
Booker Ervin / Dexter Gordon: "Dexter’s Deck" (Dexter Gordon)
Album: Setting The Pace
Best.nr./Label: PRCD-24123-2 / Prestige
Yusef Lateef: "Psychicemotus" (Yousef Lateef)
Album: Psychicemotus
Best.nr./Label: 0602498842201 / Impulse! (LC 00236)