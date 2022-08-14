14. August 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
14. August
Sonntag, 14. August 2022, 12:14 Uhr
Der andere Duke - Zum 90. Geburtstag des Pianisten und Komponisten Duke Pearson
Donald Byrd: "Cristo Redentor" (Duke Pearson)
Album: A New Perspective
Best.nr./Label: BLP4124 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Louis Smith: "Tribute To Brownie" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Here Comes Louis Smith
Best.nr./Label: 50999 5 14381 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "Jeannine" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Angel Eyes
Best.nr./Label: 583723 / Polydor
Donald Byrd: "Amen" (Donald Byrd)
Album: Fuego
Best.nr./Label: BLP 4026 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "Two Mile Run" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Profile
Best.nr./Label: 4022 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Donald Byrd: "Gate City" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Byrd In Flight
Best.nr./Label: BST 84048 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Donald Byrd: "Hello Bright Sunflower" (Duke Pearson)
Album: The Cat Walk
Best.nr./Label: BLP 4075 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "Number Five" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Dedication
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1939-2 / Prestige
Duke Pearson: "Sudel" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Hush
Best.nr./Label: 32DJ-123 / Jazzline
Johnny Coles: "So Sweet My Little Girl" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Little Johnny C
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 75265 2 5 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "My Little Bird Fly" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Wahoo
Best.nr./Label: 84191 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "Sweet Honey Bee" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Sweet Honey Bee
Best.nr./Label: CDP 0777 7 89792 2 7 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "My Love Waits" (Duke Pearson)
Album: The Right Touch
Best.nr./Label: CDP8-28269-2 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "New Girl" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Baltimore 1969
Best.nr./Label: UPCD27.72 / Uptown
Duke Pearson: "Sandalia Delia" (Luis Claudio)
Album: How Insensitive
Best.nr./Label: BST84344 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "3 A. M." (Duke Pearson)
Album: How Insensitive
Best.nr./Label: BLP4035 / Blue Note (LC 00133)