14. August 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Der andere Duke - Zum 90. Geburtstag des Pianisten und Komponisten Duke Pearson



Donald Byrd: "Cristo Redentor" (Duke Pearson)

Album: A New Perspective

Best.nr./Label: BLP4124 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Louis Smith: "Tribute To Brownie" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Here Comes Louis Smith

Best.nr./Label: 50999 5 14381 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "Jeannine" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Angel Eyes

Best.nr./Label: 583723 / Polydor



Donald Byrd: "Amen" (Donald Byrd)

Album: Fuego

Best.nr./Label: BLP 4026 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "Two Mile Run" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Profile

Best.nr./Label: 4022 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Donald Byrd: "Gate City" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Byrd In Flight

Best.nr./Label: BST 84048 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Donald Byrd: "Hello Bright Sunflower" (Duke Pearson)

Album: The Cat Walk

Best.nr./Label: BLP 4075 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "Number Five" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Dedication

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1939-2 / Prestige



Duke Pearson: "Sudel" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Hush

Best.nr./Label: 32DJ-123 / Jazzline



Johnny Coles: "So Sweet My Little Girl" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Little Johnny C

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 75265 2 5 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "My Little Bird Fly" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Wahoo

Best.nr./Label: 84191 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "Sweet Honey Bee" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Sweet Honey Bee

Best.nr./Label: CDP 0777 7 89792 2 7 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "My Love Waits" (Duke Pearson)

Album: The Right Touch

Best.nr./Label: CDP8-28269-2 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "New Girl" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Baltimore 1969

Best.nr./Label: UPCD27.72 / Uptown



Duke Pearson: "Sandalia Delia" (Luis Claudio)

Album: How Insensitive

Best.nr./Label: BST84344 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "3 A. M." (Duke Pearson)

Album: How Insensitive

Best.nr./Label: BLP4035 / Blue Note (LC 00133)