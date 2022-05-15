31. Juli 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Freddie Hubbard: "For Spee’s Sake" (Freddie Hubbard)

Album: Hub-tones

Best.nr./Label: 84115 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Grant Green: "The Kicker" (Joe Henderson)

Album: Solid

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33580 2 1 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "Wahoo" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Wahoo

Best.nr./Label: 84191/ Blue Note (LC 00133)



Wayne Shorter: "The Soothsayer" (Wayne Shorter)

Album: The Soothsayer

Best.nr./Label: 50999 5 14373 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Lee Morgan / James Spaulding: "Walkin’" (R. Carpenter)

Album: Freddie Hubbard: The Night Of The Cookers

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 28882 2 2 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Hank Mobley: "A Touch Of The Blues" (Hank Mobley)

Album: A Slice of The Top

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33582 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Freddie Hubbard: "Up Jumped Spring" (Freddie Hubbard)

Album: Backlash

Best.nr./Label: SD1477 / Atlantic



Horace Silver: "Greese Peace" (Horace Silver)

Album: The Jody Grind

Best.nr./Label: BLP 4250 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Duke Pearson: "After The Rain" (Duke Pearson)

Album: Sweet Honey Bee

Best.nr./Label: CDP 0777 7 89792 2 7 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Sam Rivers: "Effusive Melange" (Sam Rivers)

Album: Dimensions and Extensions

Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 15364 2 7 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



McCoy Tyner: "Man From Tanganyika" (McCoy Tyner)

Album: Tender Moments

Best.nr./Label: BST 84275 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



Bobby Hutcherson: "A Time To Go" (James Spaulding)

Album: Patterns

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33583 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00133)



