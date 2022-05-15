31. Juli 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
31. Juli
Sonntag, 31. Juli 2022, 16:20 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (50): James Spaulding in den Jahren 1962 - 1968 - Zum 85. Geburtstag des Altsaxophonisten und Flötisten
Freddie Hubbard: "For Spee’s Sake" (Freddie Hubbard)
Album: Hub-tones
Best.nr./Label: 84115 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Grant Green: "The Kicker" (Joe Henderson)
Album: Solid
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33580 2 1 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "Wahoo" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Wahoo
Best.nr./Label: 84191/ Blue Note (LC 00133)
Wayne Shorter: "The Soothsayer" (Wayne Shorter)
Album: The Soothsayer
Best.nr./Label: 50999 5 14373 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Lee Morgan / James Spaulding: "Walkin’" (R. Carpenter)
Album: Freddie Hubbard: The Night Of The Cookers
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 28882 2 2 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Hank Mobley: "A Touch Of The Blues" (Hank Mobley)
Album: A Slice of The Top
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33582 2 9 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Freddie Hubbard: "Up Jumped Spring" (Freddie Hubbard)
Album: Backlash
Best.nr./Label: SD1477 / Atlantic
Horace Silver: "Greese Peace" (Horace Silver)
Album: The Jody Grind
Best.nr./Label: BLP 4250 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Duke Pearson: "After The Rain" (Duke Pearson)
Album: Sweet Honey Bee
Best.nr./Label: CDP 0777 7 89792 2 7 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Sam Rivers: "Effusive Melange" (Sam Rivers)
Album: Dimensions and Extensions
Best.nr./Label: 50999 2 15364 2 7 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
McCoy Tyner: "Man From Tanganyika" (McCoy Tyner)
Album: Tender Moments
Best.nr./Label: BST 84275 / Blue Note (LC 00133)
Bobby Hutcherson: "A Time To Go" (James Spaulding)
Album: Patterns
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7243 8 33583 2 8 / Blue Note (LC 00133)