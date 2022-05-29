29. Mai 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
29. Mai
Sonntag, 29. Mai 2022, 12:14 Uhr
Jazz Power - Ein Nachklang zum 85. Geburtstag des Schlagzeugers Charly Antolini
Charly Antolini: "Shooting Breaks" (Earl Hines)
Album: Mixing Stuff
Best.nr./Label: CD-E-06006 / Skinfire (LC 11794)
Art Van Damme: "Cute" (Neal Hefti)
Album: Swinging The Accordion On MPS
Best.nr./Label: 06024 9816581 / MPS (LC 00979)
Charly Antolini: "Bop Dance" (Aladár Pege)
Album: Bop Dance
Best.nr./Label: BLR 84043 / Bell (LC 06724)
George Gruntz: "Intercourse" (Gruntz)
Album: From Sticksland With Love
Best.nr./Label: Saba / 5 133 ST
Charly Antolini: "Samba de Gonzo" (Gordon Beck)
Album: Different Strokes
Best.nr./Label: 122013 / Skinfire (LC 11794)
Charly Antolini and the Ladies of Jazz: "Oh Shooby Dooby" (Dizzy Gillespie)
Album: One More
Best.nr./Label: 110212 / Skinfire (LC 11794)
Tremble Kids: "S’Wonderful" (Gershwin)
Album: The Great Jazz Tunes of Gershwin
Best.nr./Label: 801 / TKP
Charly Antolini: "This Time in a Different Way" (Charly Antolini)
Album: Bop Dance
Best.nr./Label: BLR 84043 / Bell (LC 06724)
Charly Antolini: "St. James Blues" (Francis Coppieters)
Album: Soul Beat
Best.nr./Label: 3802-2 / TM (LC 00979)
Eugen Cicero: "Liebestraum" (Franz Liszt)
Album: Romantic Swing
Best.nr./Label: SB 15 156 ST / Saba
Charly Antolini: "Woe’s All Over Me" (Rob Pronk)
Album: Soul Beat
Best.nr./Label: 3802-2 / TM (LC 00979)
Charly Antolini: "Night In Tunisia" (Dizzy Gillespie)
Album: The “Jubilee” 1996
Best.nr./Label: GR 96 001 / Groove Records (LC 07975)
Charly Antolini: "My Little Suede Shoes" (Charlie Parker)
Album: On The Beat
Best.nr./Label: BLR 84 053 / Bell (LC 06724)
Charly Antolini: "Rimmie" (Rob Pronk)
Album: Wow!!
Best.nr./Label: 833 796-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Charly Antolini / Max Neissendorfer: "It Never Entered My Mind" (R. Rodgers)
Album: Two Friends
Best.nr./Label: CD-F-07007 / Skinfire (LC 11794)
Danny Moss / Roy Williams Quintet: "It’s A Wonderful World" (Adamson / Savitt / Watson)
Album: Steamers!
Best.nr./Label: CD 049 / Nagel Heyer (LC 02932)
Charly Antolini: "Sambalino Muchacho" (Jeff Wohlgenannt)
Album: Different Strokes
Best.nr./Label: 122013 / Skinfire (LC 11794)