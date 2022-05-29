29. Mai 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Jazz Power - Ein Nachklang zum 85. Geburtstag des Schlagzeugers Charly Antolini



Charly Antolini: "Shooting Breaks" (Earl Hines)

Album: Mixing Stuff

Best.nr./Label: CD-E-06006 / Skinfire (LC 11794)



Art Van Damme: "Cute" (Neal Hefti)

Album: Swinging The Accordion On MPS

Best.nr./Label: 06024 9816581 / MPS (LC 00979)



Charly Antolini: "Bop Dance" (Aladár Pege)

Album: Bop Dance

Best.nr./Label: BLR 84043 / Bell (LC 06724)



George Gruntz: "Intercourse" (Gruntz)

Album: From Sticksland With Love

Best.nr./Label: Saba / 5 133 ST



Charly Antolini: "Samba de Gonzo" (Gordon Beck)

Album: Different Strokes

Best.nr./Label: 122013 / Skinfire (LC 11794)



Charly Antolini and the Ladies of Jazz: "Oh Shooby Dooby" (Dizzy Gillespie)

Album: One More

Best.nr./Label: 110212 / Skinfire (LC 11794)



Tremble Kids: "S’Wonderful" (Gershwin)

Album: The Great Jazz Tunes of Gershwin

Best.nr./Label: 801 / TKP



Charly Antolini: "This Time in a Different Way" (Charly Antolini)

Album: Bop Dance

Best.nr./Label: BLR 84043 / Bell (LC 06724)



Charly Antolini: "St. James Blues" (Francis Coppieters)

Album: Soul Beat

Best.nr./Label: 3802-2 / TM (LC 00979)



Eugen Cicero: "Liebestraum" (Franz Liszt)

Album: Romantic Swing

Best.nr./Label: SB 15 156 ST / Saba



Charly Antolini: "Woe’s All Over Me" (Rob Pronk)

Album: Soul Beat

Best.nr./Label: 3802-2 / TM (LC 00979)



Charly Antolini: "Night In Tunisia" (Dizzy Gillespie)

Album: The “Jubilee” 1996

Best.nr./Label: GR 96 001 / Groove Records (LC 07975)



Charly Antolini: "My Little Suede Shoes" (Charlie Parker)

Album: On The Beat

Best.nr./Label: BLR 84 053 / Bell (LC 06724)



Charly Antolini: "Rimmie" (Rob Pronk)

Album: Wow!!

Best.nr./Label: 833 796-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Charly Antolini / Max Neissendorfer: "It Never Entered My Mind" (R. Rodgers)

Album: Two Friends

Best.nr./Label: CD-F-07007 / Skinfire (LC 11794)



Danny Moss / Roy Williams Quintet: "It’s A Wonderful World" (Adamson / Savitt / Watson)

Album: Steamers!

Best.nr./Label: CD 049 / Nagel Heyer (LC 02932)



Charly Antolini: "Sambalino Muchacho" (Jeff Wohlgenannt)

Album: Different Strokes

Best.nr./Label: 122013 / Skinfire (LC 11794)



