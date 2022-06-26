26. Juni 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Mary Lou Williams: "Kool" (Mary Lou Williams)

Album: First Lady of Piano

Best.nr./Label: LPJT 20 / Giants of Jazz



Johnny Smith: "A Ghost Of A Chance" (Crosby / Washington / Young)

Album: Moonlight in Vermont

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC00542)



Benny Goodman: "Lullaby Of The Leaves" (Young / Petkere)

Album: Benny Goodman Sextet

Best.nr./Label: 450411 2 / CBS (LC00149)



Johnny Smith: "Tabu" (Sullman / Russell / Lecuona)

Album: Moonlight in Vermont

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC00542)



Johnny Smith: "Moonlight In Vermont" (Blackburn / Suessdorf)

Album: Moonlight in Vermont

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC00542)



Johnny Smith: "My Funny Valentine" (Rodgers / Hart)

Album: Moonlight in Vermont

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC00542)



Johnny Smith: "Cavu" (Johnny Smith)

Album: Moonlight in Vermont

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC00542)



Johnny Smith: "Yesterdays" (Kern / Harbach)

Album: Moonlight in Vermont

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC00542)



Hank Jones: "Odd Number" (Hank Jones)

Album: Urbanity

Best.nr./Label: 314 537 749-2 / Verve



Johnny Smith: "Lullaby Of Birdland" (George Shearing / Forster)

Album: Moonlight in Vermont

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7977472 / Roulette (LC00542)



Lee Konitz: "My Melancholy Baby" (G. Norton / E. Burnett)

Album: From Newport To Nice

Best.nr./Label: W 65-2 / Philology



Ruth Price: "Time After Time" (Sammy Cahn / Jule Styne)

Album: Ruth Price Sings with The Johnny Smith Quartet

Best.nr./Label: FSR-CD 36 / Fresh Sound Records



Tito Puente: "Ecstasy" (Tito Puente)

Album: Night Beat / Mucho Puente, Plus

Best.nr./Label: BCD15685 / Bear Family (LC05197)



Johnny Smith: "The Maiden With The Flaxen Hair" (Claude Debussy)

Album: The Johnny Smith Foursome

Best.nr./Label: FSR -581 / Fresh Sound Records



Johnny Smith: "Tickle Toe" (Lester Young)

Album: The Johnny Smith Foursome

Best.nr./Label: FSR -581 / Fresh Sound Records



Johnny Smith: "Tea For Two" (V. Youmans)

Album: The Johnny Smith Foursome Vol. 2

Best.nr./Label: SLP 2228 / Roost



Johnny Smith: "Walk, Don't Run!"

Best.nr./Label: 0600753212974 / o. A.



The Ventures: "Walk, Don't Run!"

Best.nr./Label: 400088 / Backline Records



Yusef Lateef: "1984" (Lateef)

Album: 1984

Best.nr./Label: A-84 / Impulse!



The New York Art Quartet: "Banging on the White House door" (Roswell Rudd)

Album: Mohawk

Best.nr./Label: PHCE-1003 / Fontana



Booker Ervin / Dexter Gordon: "Dexter’s Deck" (Dexter Gordon)

Album: Setting The Pace

Best.nr./Label: PRCD-24123-2 / Prestige



Yusef Lateef: "Psychicemotus" (Yousef Lateef)

Album: Psychicemotus

Best.nr./Label: 0602498842201 / Impulse! (LC00236)

