1. Mai 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
Work Song - Arbeit in Jazztiteln der 50er Jahre
Sonny Stitt: "Nice Work If You Can Get It" (George Gershwin)
Album: Stitt’s Bits
Best.nr./Label: 7133 / Prestige (LC00313)
Sarah Vaughan: "Nice Work If You Can Get It" (George Gershwin)
Album: The CBS Years
Best.nr./Label: 465597 2 / CBS (LC00149)
Dizzy Gillespie: "Birk`s Works" (Dizzy Gillespie)
Album: The Champ
Best.nr./Label: SV-0170 / Savoy (LC08723)
Louis Jordan: "Work, Baby, Work" (Louis Jordan)
Album: Let The Good Times Roll
Best.nr./Label: BCD 15557-7 / Bear Family (LC05197)
Oscar Peterson: "Until the Real Thing Comes Along" (Saul Chaplin / Sammy Cahn)
Album: Nostalgic Memories
Best.nr./Label: 11414 / Essential Jazz Classics
Kenny Burrell: "Until The Real Thing Comes Along" (Saul Chaplin / Sammy Cahn)
Album: Vol. 2 Seven Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RTRCD156 / Reel To Reel
Art Farmer: "Work of Art" (Art Farmer / Quincy Jones)
Album: Septet
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-054-2 / Prestige (LC00313)
Chet Baker: "My Funny Valentine" (Rodgers / Hart)
Album: Deep In A Dream
Best.nr./Label: 743 5 35937 2 8 / Blue Note
Chet Baker: "Russ Job" (Russ Freeman)
Album: The Early Years
Best.nr./Label: P1434 / Proper
Chet Baker & Bud Shank: "Rebel At Work" (Leith Stevens)
Album: Theme Music From “The James Dean Story”
Best.nr./Label: 0777 7 95251 2 6 / Pacific Jazz
Stan Kenton: "Bill Holman's Work" (Bill Holman)
Album: The Definitive Kenton
Best.nr./Label: AR-2-102 / Artistry Recordings
Bob Cooper: "Group Activity" (Bob Cooper)
Album: Group Activity
Best.nr./Label: FSR 2239 / Fresh Sound Records (LC08505)
Thelonious Monk: "Work" (Thelonious Monk)
Album: The Complete Prestige Recordings
Best.nr./Label: 3PRCD-4428-2 / (LC00313)
Herbie Mann: "After Work" (Herbie Mann)
Album: Herbie Mann Plays
Best.nr./Label: BET 6010-2 / Bethlehem (LC00098)
Billy Taylor: "Radio Activity" (Billy Taylor)
Album: Billy Taylor Trio with Earl May / Percy Brice
Best.nr./Label: PRCD-24285-2 / Prestige
Charles Mingus: "Work Song" (Charles Mingus)
Album: At The Bohemia
Best.nr./Label: OJC20 045-2/ Debut (LC05697)
Cannonball Adderley: "Work Song" (Nat Adderley)
Album: Them Dirty Blues
Best.nr./Label: 7243 4 95447 2 7 / Capitol
Duke Ellington: "Work Song" (Duke Ellington)
Album: Black, Brown & Beige
Best.nr./Label: JCS 8015 / Columbia
Miles Davis: "It Never Entered My Mind" (Rodgers / Hart)
Album: Workin’
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 296-2 / Prestige (LC00313)
Gil Melle: "Ironworks" (Gil Melle)
Album: Primitive Modern
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1712-2 / Prestige (LC00313)
Firehouse Five Plus Two: "Working Man Blues" (King Oliver)
Album: Dixieland Favorites
Best.nr./Label: S 10040 / Good Time Jazz (LC00226)
Gigi Gryce: "Down Home" (Gigi Gryce)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD280 / Real Gone Jazz
John Abercrombie: "Labor Day" (John Patitucci)
Album: The Hudson Project
Best.nr./Label: SCD-9024-2 / Stretch