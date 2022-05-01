1. Mai 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Sonny Stitt: "Nice Work If You Can Get It" (George Gershwin)

Album: Stitt’s Bits

Best.nr./Label: 7133 / Prestige (LC00313)



Sarah Vaughan: "Nice Work If You Can Get It" (George Gershwin)

Album: The CBS Years

Best.nr./Label: 465597 2 / CBS (LC00149)



Dizzy Gillespie: "Birk`s Works" (Dizzy Gillespie)

Album: The Champ

Best.nr./Label: SV-0170 / Savoy (LC08723)



Louis Jordan: "Work, Baby, Work" (Louis Jordan)

Album: Let The Good Times Roll

Best.nr./Label: BCD 15557-7 / Bear Family (LC05197)



Oscar Peterson: "Until the Real Thing Comes Along" (Saul Chaplin / Sammy Cahn)

Album: Nostalgic Memories

Best.nr./Label: 11414 / Essential Jazz Classics



Kenny Burrell: "Until The Real Thing Comes Along" (Saul Chaplin / Sammy Cahn)

Album: Vol. 2 Seven Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RTRCD156 / Reel To Reel



Art Farmer: "Work of Art" (Art Farmer / Quincy Jones)

Album: Septet

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-054-2 / Prestige (LC00313)



Chet Baker: "My Funny Valentine" (Rodgers / Hart)

Album: Deep In A Dream

Best.nr./Label: 743 5 35937 2 8 / Blue Note



Chet Baker: "Russ Job" (Russ Freeman)

Album: The Early Years

Best.nr./Label: P1434 / Proper



Chet Baker & Bud Shank: "Rebel At Work" (Leith Stevens)

Album: Theme Music From “The James Dean Story”

Best.nr./Label: 0777 7 95251 2 6 / Pacific Jazz



Stan Kenton: "Bill Holman's Work" (Bill Holman)

Album: The Definitive Kenton

Best.nr./Label: AR-2-102 / Artistry Recordings



Bob Cooper: "Group Activity" (Bob Cooper)

Album: Group Activity

Best.nr./Label: FSR 2239 / Fresh Sound Records (LC08505)



Thelonious Monk: "Work" (Thelonious Monk)

Album: The Complete Prestige Recordings

Best.nr./Label: 3PRCD-4428-2 / (LC00313)



Herbie Mann: "After Work" (Herbie Mann)

Album: Herbie Mann Plays

Best.nr./Label: BET 6010-2 / Bethlehem (LC00098)



Billy Taylor: "Radio Activity" (Billy Taylor)

Album: Billy Taylor Trio with Earl May / Percy Brice

Best.nr./Label: PRCD-24285-2 / Prestige



Charles Mingus: "Work Song" (Charles Mingus)

Album: At The Bohemia

Best.nr./Label: OJC20 045-2/ Debut (LC05697)



Cannonball Adderley: "Work Song" (Nat Adderley)

Album: Them Dirty Blues

Best.nr./Label: 7243 4 95447 2 7 / Capitol



Duke Ellington: "Work Song" (Duke Ellington)

Album: Black, Brown & Beige

Best.nr./Label: JCS 8015 / Columbia



Miles Davis: "It Never Entered My Mind" (Rodgers / Hart)

Album: Workin’

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 296-2 / Prestige (LC00313)



Gil Melle: "Ironworks" (Gil Melle)

Album: Primitive Modern

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1712-2 / Prestige (LC00313)



Firehouse Five Plus Two: "Working Man Blues" (King Oliver)

Album: Dixieland Favorites

Best.nr./Label: S 10040 / Good Time Jazz (LC00226)



Gigi Gryce: "Down Home" (Gigi Gryce)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD280 / Real Gone Jazz



John Abercrombie: "Labor Day" (John Patitucci)

Album: The Hudson Project

Best.nr./Label: SCD-9024-2 / Stretch





