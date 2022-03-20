20. März 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Max Neissendorfer: "I Got Rhythm" (G. Gershwin)

Album: Scat Max and the Uptown Orchestra

Best.nr./Label: 001 / ABB



Max Neissendorfer: "Steps Down" (Max Neissendorfer)

Album: For You

Best.nr./Label: 8210 / Swingtime Records (LC08966)



Max Neissendorfer: "Soft Winds" (Benny Goodman)

Album: For You

Best.nr./Label: 8210 / Swingtime Records (LC08966)



Max Neissendorfer: "If I Should Loose You" (R. Rainger)

Album: Live at Birdland Neuburg

Best.nr./Label: 9195 / TCB



Max Neissendorfer: "Oleo" (Sonny Rollins)

Album: Live at Birdland Neuburg

Best.nr./Label: 9195 / TCB



Max Neissendorfer: "Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuß auf Liebe eingestellt" (Friedrich Holländer)

Album: Staubfrei

Best.nr./Label: 95100 / EGO (LC06630)



Max Neissendorfer: "Bei mir Bist Du schön" (Shlomo Secunda)

Album: Staubfrei

Best.nr./Label: 95100 / EGO (LC06630)



Max Neissendorfer: "What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / David Weiss)

Album: Heartbeat - Herzflimmern

Best.nr./Label: 4018673950719 / in-akustik



Max Neissendorfer: "I Concentrate On You" (Cole Porter)

Album: Scat Max and the Uptown Orchestra

Best.nr./Label: 001 / ABB



Max Neissendorfer: "Relax" (Max Neissendorfer)

Album: Relax

Best.nr./Label: 4038734012361 / David Records



Max Neissendorfer: "Too Close For Comfort" (Jerry Bock, George David Weiss, Larry Holofcener)

Album: Relax

Best.nr./Label: 4038734012361 / David Records



Charly Antolini / Max Neissendorfer: "Aqua de beber" (A. C. Jobim)

Album: Two Friends ... keep on swingin'

Best.nr./Label: CD-F-07007 / Skinfire (LC11794)



Charly Antolini / Max Neissendorfer: "Dein ist mein ganzes Herz" (Franz Lehar)

Album: Two Friends ... keep on swingin'

Best.nr./Label: CD-F-07007 / Skinfire (LC11794)



Sintar Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "Pennies From Heaven" (Arthur Johnston / Johnny Burke)

Album: All The Way

Best.nr./Label: JAW007 / Jawo (LC24527)



Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "All The Way" (Jimmy Van Heusen / Sammy Cahn)

Album: All The Way

Best.nr./Label: JAW007 / Jawo (LC24527)



Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "Move" (Denzil Best)

Album: All The Way

Best.nr./Label: JAW007 / Jawo (LC24527)



Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "White Christmas" (Irving Berlin)

Album: Winter Wonderland

Best.nr./Label: JAW019 / Jawo (LC24527)



Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "Get Me to the Church" (Lerner / Loewe)

Album: 100 years of Frank Sinatra! A Man and his Music

Best.nr./Label: JAW021 / Jawo (LC24527)



Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "Angel Eyes" (Matt Dennis / Earl Brant)

Album: 100 years of Frank Sinatra! A Man and his Music

Best.nr./Label: JAW021 / Jawo (LC24527)



Max Neissendorfer: "Sunny" (Hebb)

Album: Scat Max and the Uptown Orchestra

Best.nr./Label: 001 / ABB













