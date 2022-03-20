20. März 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
20. März
Sonntag, 20. März 2022, 01:55 Uhr
ScatMax - Zum 65. Geburtstag des Pianisten und Sängers Max Neissendorfer
Max Neissendorfer: "I Got Rhythm" (G. Gershwin)
Album: Scat Max and the Uptown Orchestra
Best.nr./Label: 001 / ABB
Max Neissendorfer: "Steps Down" (Max Neissendorfer)
Album: For You
Best.nr./Label: 8210 / Swingtime Records (LC08966)
Max Neissendorfer: "Soft Winds" (Benny Goodman)
Album: For You
Best.nr./Label: 8210 / Swingtime Records (LC08966)
Max Neissendorfer: "If I Should Loose You" (R. Rainger)
Album: Live at Birdland Neuburg
Best.nr./Label: 9195 / TCB
Max Neissendorfer: "Oleo" (Sonny Rollins)
Album: Live at Birdland Neuburg
Best.nr./Label: 9195 / TCB
Max Neissendorfer: "Ich bin von Kopf bis Fuß auf Liebe eingestellt" (Friedrich Holländer)
Album: Staubfrei
Best.nr./Label: 95100 / EGO (LC06630)
Max Neissendorfer: "Bei mir Bist Du schön" (Shlomo Secunda)
Album: Staubfrei
Best.nr./Label: 95100 / EGO (LC06630)
Max Neissendorfer: "What A Wonderful World" (Bob Thiele / David Weiss)
Album: Heartbeat - Herzflimmern
Best.nr./Label: 4018673950719 / in-akustik
Max Neissendorfer: "I Concentrate On You" (Cole Porter)
Album: Scat Max and the Uptown Orchestra
Best.nr./Label: 001 / ABB
Max Neissendorfer: "Relax" (Max Neissendorfer)
Album: Relax
Best.nr./Label: 4038734012361 / David Records
Max Neissendorfer: "Too Close For Comfort" (Jerry Bock, George David Weiss, Larry Holofcener)
Album: Relax
Best.nr./Label: 4038734012361 / David Records
Charly Antolini / Max Neissendorfer: "Aqua de beber" (A. C. Jobim)
Album: Two Friends ... keep on swingin'
Best.nr./Label: CD-F-07007 / Skinfire (LC11794)
Charly Antolini / Max Neissendorfer: "Dein ist mein ganzes Herz" (Franz Lehar)
Album: Two Friends ... keep on swingin'
Best.nr./Label: CD-F-07007 / Skinfire (LC11794)
Sintar Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "Pennies From Heaven" (Arthur Johnston / Johnny Burke)
Album: All The Way
Best.nr./Label: JAW007 / Jawo (LC24527)
Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "All The Way" (Jimmy Van Heusen / Sammy Cahn)
Album: All The Way
Best.nr./Label: JAW007 / Jawo (LC24527)
Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "Move" (Denzil Best)
Album: All The Way
Best.nr./Label: JAW007 / Jawo (LC24527)
Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "White Christmas" (Irving Berlin)
Album: Winter Wonderland
Best.nr./Label: JAW019 / Jawo (LC24527)
Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "Get Me to the Church" (Lerner / Loewe)
Album: 100 years of Frank Sinatra! A Man and his Music
Best.nr./Label: JAW021 / Jawo (LC24527)
Sinatra Tribute Band & Max Neissendorfer: "Angel Eyes" (Matt Dennis / Earl Brant)
Album: 100 years of Frank Sinatra! A Man and his Music
Best.nr./Label: JAW021 / Jawo (LC24527)
Max Neissendorfer: "Sunny" (Hebb)
Album: Scat Max and the Uptown Orchestra
Best.nr./Label: 001 / ABB