06. März 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
06. März
Sonntag, 06. März 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (48): Eddie Durham, Pionier und Multitalent
Eddie Durham: "Magic Carpet" (Eddie Durham)
Album: The Sound Of Harlem Vol. 2
Best.nr./Label: CD1066 / Hep
Glenn Miller: "In The Mood" (Joe Garland)
Album: Bluebird's Best
Best.nr./Label: 09026 63900 2 / Bluebird
Kansas City Six: "Way Down Yonder In New Orleans" (Henry Creamer / Turner Layton)
Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions
Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)
Jimmie Lunceford: "Bird of Paradise" (Duke Ellington)
Album: Rhythm Business
Best.nr./Label: 1013 / Hep
Kansas City Five: "Good Mornin' Blues" (Rushing / Basie / Durham)
Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions
Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)
Laura Henton: "I Can Tell The World About This" (Laura Henton)
Album: Gospel Classics (1927 - 1931)
Best.nr./Label: DOCD-5190 / Document Records
Bennie Moten: "Boot It" (B. Moten)
Album: Count Basie - Volume 1
Best.nr./Label: MJCD 3 / Média 7
Bennie Moten: "New Vine Street Blues" (Bennie Moten / Basie)
Album: Count Basie - Volume 1
Best.nr./Label: MJCD 3 / Média 7
Bennie Moten: "Professor Hot Stuff" (Durham / Basie)
Album: Count Basie - Volume 2
Best.nr./Label: MJCD 4 / Média 7
Bennie Moten: "Moten Swing" (Bennie & Buster Moten)
Album: Siesta At The Fiesta
Best.nr./Label: 20.3012-HI / History
Bennie Moten: "Lafayette" (Eddie Durham / Count Basie)
Album: Siesta At The Fiesta
Best.nr./Label: 20.3012-HI / History
Bennie Moten: "Toby" (Bennie Moten / Eddie Barefield)
Album: Siesta At The Fiesta
Best.nr./Label: 20.3012-HI / History
Jimmie Lunceford: "Hittin' The Bottle" (Ted Koehler / Harold Arlen)
Album: Harlem Shout
Best.nr./Label: 1305 / MCA
Jimmie Lunceford: "Pigeon Walk" (James V. Monaco / Sam Lewis)
Album: For Dancers Only
Best.nr./Label: 1307 / MCA
Count Basie: "One O'Clock" (Count Basie / Eddie Durham)
Album: One O'Clock Jump
Best.nr./Label: 8.120662 / Naxos (LC 05537)
Count Basie: "Topsy" (Eddie Durham / Edgar Battle)
Album: One O'Clock Jump
Best.nr./Label: 8.120662 / Naxos (LC 05537)
Count Basie: "Swinging The Blues" (Count Basie / Eddie Durham)
Album: One O'Clock Jump
Best.nr./Label: 8.120662 / Naxos (LC 05537)
Kansas City Five: "Laughing At Life" (Cornell / Todd / Kenny)
Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions
Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)
Kansas City Six: "Countless Blues" (Milt Gabler)
Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions
Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)
Kansas City Six: "Them Their Eyes" (Maceo Pinkard / Doris Tauber / William Tracey )
Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions
Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)
Artie Shaw: "My Blue Heaven" (Walter Donaldson)
Album: Personal Best
Best.nr./Label: 74321101542 / Bluebird (LC 00316)
Glenn Miller: "Glen Island Special" (Eddie Durham)
Album: The Complete Studio Recordings Vol.1
Best.nr./Label: HDJ 4114 / High Definition Classics (LC 08867)
Glenn Miller: "Wham" (Eddie Durham)
Album: The Complete Studio Recordings Vol.2
Best.nr./Label: HDJ 4115 / High Definition Classics (LC 08867)
Eddie Durham: "I Want A Little Girl" (Mencher / Moll)
Album: Kansas City & The Southwest
Best.nr./Label: DCD 8004 / Disky
Betty Carter: "I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire" (Eddie Durham / Seiler / Marcus / Benjamin)
Album: The Complete 1948-1961
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9019 Enlightenment
Eddie Durham: "Blue Bone" (Eddie Durham)
Album: Blue Bone
Best.nr./Label: 1030 / JSP
James Carter Organ Trio: "My Whole Life Through" (Eddie Durham)
Album: Caribbean Rhapsody
Best.nr./Label: B0015472-02 / EmArCy