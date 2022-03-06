06. März 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Eddie Durham: "Magic Carpet" (Eddie Durham)

Album: The Sound Of Harlem Vol. 2

Best.nr./Label: CD1066 / Hep



Glenn Miller: "In The Mood" (Joe Garland)

Album: Bluebird's Best

Best.nr./Label: 09026 63900 2 / Bluebird



Kansas City Six: "Way Down Yonder In New Orleans" (Henry Creamer / Turner Layton)

Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions

Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)



Jimmie Lunceford: "Bird of Paradise" (Duke Ellington)

Album: Rhythm Business

Best.nr./Label: 1013 / Hep



Kansas City Five: "Good Mornin' Blues" (Rushing / Basie / Durham)

Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions

Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)



Laura Henton: "I Can Tell The World About This" (Laura Henton)

Album: Gospel Classics (1927 - 1931)

Best.nr./Label: DOCD-5190 / Document Records



Bennie Moten: "Boot It" (B. Moten)

Album: Count Basie - Volume 1

Best.nr./Label: MJCD 3 / Média 7



Bennie Moten: "New Vine Street Blues" (Bennie Moten / Basie)

Album: Count Basie - Volume 1

Best.nr./Label: MJCD 3 / Média 7



Bennie Moten: "Professor Hot Stuff" (Durham / Basie)

Album: Count Basie - Volume 2

Best.nr./Label: MJCD 4 / Média 7



Bennie Moten: "Moten Swing" (Bennie & Buster Moten)

Album: Siesta At The Fiesta

Best.nr./Label: 20.3012-HI / History



Bennie Moten: "Lafayette" (Eddie Durham / Count Basie)

Album: Siesta At The Fiesta

Best.nr./Label: 20.3012-HI / History



Bennie Moten: "Toby" (Bennie Moten / Eddie Barefield)

Album: Siesta At The Fiesta

Best.nr./Label: 20.3012-HI / History



Jimmie Lunceford: "Hittin' The Bottle" (Ted Koehler / Harold Arlen)

Album: Harlem Shout

Best.nr./Label: 1305 / MCA



Jimmie Lunceford: "Pigeon Walk" (James V. Monaco / Sam Lewis)

Album: For Dancers Only

Best.nr./Label: 1307 / MCA



Count Basie: "One O'Clock" (Count Basie / Eddie Durham)

Album: One O'Clock Jump

Best.nr./Label: 8.120662 / Naxos (LC 05537)



Count Basie: "Topsy" (Eddie Durham / Edgar Battle)

Album: One O'Clock Jump

Best.nr./Label: 8.120662 / Naxos (LC 05537)



Count Basie: "Swinging The Blues" (Count Basie / Eddie Durham)

Album: One O'Clock Jump

Best.nr./Label: 8.120662 / Naxos (LC 05537)



Kansas City Five: "Laughing At Life" (Cornell / Todd / Kenny)

Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions

Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)



Kansas City Six: "Countless Blues" (Milt Gabler)

Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions

Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)



Kansas City Six: "Them Their Eyes" (Maceo Pinkard / Doris Tauber / William Tracey )

Album: Lester Young - The “Kansas City” Sessions

Best.nr./Label: CMD 14022 / Commodore (LC 06713)



Artie Shaw: "My Blue Heaven" (Walter Donaldson)

Album: Personal Best

Best.nr./Label: 74321101542 / Bluebird (LC 00316)



Glenn Miller: "Glen Island Special" (Eddie Durham)

Album: The Complete Studio Recordings Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: HDJ 4114 / High Definition Classics (LC 08867)



Glenn Miller: "Wham" (Eddie Durham)

Album: The Complete Studio Recordings Vol.2

Best.nr./Label: HDJ 4115 / High Definition Classics (LC 08867)



Eddie Durham: "I Want A Little Girl" (Mencher / Moll)

Album: Kansas City & The Southwest

Best.nr./Label: DCD 8004 / Disky



Betty Carter: "I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire" (Eddie Durham / Seiler / Marcus / Benjamin)

Album: The Complete 1948-1961

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9019 Enlightenment



Eddie Durham: "Blue Bone" (Eddie Durham)

Album: Blue Bone

Best.nr./Label: 1030 / JSP



James Carter Organ Trio: "My Whole Life Through" (Eddie Durham)

Album: Caribbean Rhapsody

Best.nr./Label: B0015472-02 / EmArCy

