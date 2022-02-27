27. Februar 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
27. Februar
Sonntag, 27. Februar 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Saxofon-Special
Jim McNeely/Frankfurt Radio Big Band feat. Chris Potter: „Rituals - Adoration I“
(Jim McNeely)
CD: Rituals
Best.nr./Label: 71404 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS
Émile Parisien: „Madagascar“ (Joe Zawinul)
CD: Louise
Best.nr./Label: 9943-2 / ACT
Mark Turner: „Terminus“ (Mark Turner)
CD: Return From The Stars
Best.nr./Label: 2684 / ECM-Records
Mark Turner: „Nigeria II“ (Mark Turner)
CD: Return From The Stars
Best.nr./Label: 2684 / ECM-Records
Melissa Aldana: „Intuition“ (Melissa Aldana/Lage Lund)
CD: 12 Stars
Best.nr./Label: 00602438827800 / Blue Note
Maria Grand: „Creation: A Home In Mind“ (Maria Grand)
CD: Reciprocity
Best.nr./Label: 0024 / Biophilia Records
Julieta Eugenio: „Racoon Tune“ (Julieta Eugenio)
CD: Jump
Best.nr./Label: 1092 / Greenleaf Music
Julieta Eugenio: „Another Bliss“ (Julieta Eugenio)
CD: Jump
Best.nr./Label: 1092 / Greenleaf Music
Immanuel Wilkins: „Emanation“ (Immanuel Wilkins)
CD: The 7th Hand
Best.nr./Label: 00602438326501 / Blue Note
Immanuel Wilkins: „Lighthouse“ (Immanuel Wilkins)
CD: The 7th Hand
Best.nr./Label: 00602438326501 / Blue Note
JD Allen: „Wildwood Flower“ (J.P. Webster/M. Irving)
CD: Queen City
Best.nr./Label: 2194 / Savant
JD Allen: „Elegua (The Trickster)“ (JD Allen)
CD: Toys / Die Dreaming
Best.nr./Label: 2184 / Savant
Henry Threadgill's Zooid: „Poof“ (Henry Threadgill)
CD: Toys / Die Dreaming
Best.nr./Label: PI92 / PI Recordings
Eli Degibri: „Like Someone In Love“ (Jimmy van Heusen)
CD: Henri and Rachel
Best.nr./Label: DR1009 / Degibri Records
Jim McNeely/Frankfurt Radio Big Band feat. Chris Potter: „Okinawa“ (Chris Potter)
CD: Rituals
Best.nr./Label: 71404 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS
Jim McNeely/Frankfurt Radio Big Band feat. Chris Potter: „Wine Dark Sea“ (Chris Potter)
CD: Rituals
Best.nr./Label: 71404 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS