27. Februar 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Jim McNeely/Frankfurt Radio Big Band feat. Chris Potter: „Rituals - Adoration I“

(Jim McNeely)

CD: Rituals

Best.nr./Label: 71404 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



Émile Parisien: „Madagascar“ (Joe Zawinul)

CD: Louise

Best.nr./Label: 9943-2 / ACT



Mark Turner: „Terminus“ (Mark Turner)

CD: Return From The Stars

Best.nr./Label: 2684 / ECM-Records



Mark Turner: „Nigeria II“ (Mark Turner)

CD: Return From The Stars

Best.nr./Label: 2684 / ECM-Records



Melissa Aldana: „Intuition“ (Melissa Aldana/Lage Lund)

CD: 12 Stars

Best.nr./Label: 00602438827800 / Blue Note



Maria Grand: „Creation: A Home In Mind“ (Maria Grand)

CD: Reciprocity

Best.nr./Label: 0024 / Biophilia Records



Julieta Eugenio: „Racoon Tune“ (Julieta Eugenio)

CD: Jump

Best.nr./Label: 1092 / Greenleaf Music



Julieta Eugenio: „Another Bliss“ (Julieta Eugenio)

CD: Jump

Best.nr./Label: 1092 / Greenleaf Music



Immanuel Wilkins: „Emanation“ (Immanuel Wilkins)

CD: The 7th Hand

Best.nr./Label: 00602438326501 / Blue Note



Immanuel Wilkins: „Lighthouse“ (Immanuel Wilkins)

CD: The 7th Hand

Best.nr./Label: 00602438326501 / Blue Note



JD Allen: „Wildwood Flower“ (J.P. Webster/M. Irving)

CD: Queen City

Best.nr./Label: 2194 / Savant



JD Allen: „Elegua (The Trickster)“ (JD Allen)

CD: Toys / Die Dreaming

Best.nr./Label: 2184 / Savant



Henry Threadgill's Zooid: „Poof“ (Henry Threadgill)

CD: Toys / Die Dreaming

Best.nr./Label: PI92 / PI Recordings



Eli Degibri: „Like Someone In Love“ (Jimmy van Heusen)

CD: Henri and Rachel

Best.nr./Label: DR1009 / Degibri Records



Jim McNeely/Frankfurt Radio Big Band feat. Chris Potter: „Okinawa“ (Chris Potter)

CD: Rituals

Best.nr./Label: 71404 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



Jim McNeely/Frankfurt Radio Big Band feat. Chris Potter: „Wine Dark Sea“ (Chris Potter)

CD: Rituals

Best.nr./Label: 71404 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS

