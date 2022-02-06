06. Februar 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Duke Ellington: "Kinda Dukish" (Duke Ellington)

Album: Piano Reflections

Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 92863 / Capitol



Duke Ellington: "Montevideo" (Duke Ellington)

Album: Piano Reflections

Best.nr./Label: o. A. / Capitol



Clark Terry: "Double Play" (Quincy Jones)

Album: Clark Terry

Best.nr./Label: 195J-10107 / EmArcy



Duke Ellington: "She Wouldn’t Be Moved" (Mercer Ellington / Luther Henderson)

Album: Cornell University

Best.nr./Label: 01612-65114-2 / MusicMasters



Duke Ellington: "Perdido” (Juan Tizol / Ervin Drake / Hans Lengsfelder)

Album: Ellington Uptown

Best.nr./Label: PWR 27381/ Poll Winners



Duke Ellington: "Duet" (Duke Ellington)

Album: The treasury Shows Vol. 25

Best.nr./Label: 903 9025 / D.E.T.S (LC 00356)



Duke Ellington: "Johnny Come Lately" (Billy Strayhorn)

Album: Happy Birthday, Duke! Vol. 4

Best.nr./Label: 15786 / Laserlight (LC 08259)



Gene Krupa: "Gene’s Bass Blues" (Gene Krupa)

Album: Four Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: EMSC 1134 / Avid (LC 12869)



Wendell Marshall: "How Blue Was My Bass" (Wendell Marshall)

Album: Basses Loaded

Best.nr./Label: Victor EPC-1107 / RCA



Mary Lou Williams: "Lullaby Of The Leaves" (Bernice Petkere / Joe Young)

Album: A Keyboard History

Best.nr./Label: PWR 27277 / Poll Winners



Mary Lou Williams: "I Love You" (Harry Archer / Harlan Thompson)

Album: A Keyboard History

Best.nr./Label: PWR 27277 / Poll Winners



Carmen McRae: "Something To Live For" (Billy Strayhorn)

Album: Carmen McRae’s Finest Hour

Best.nr./Label: 543 760-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Hank Jones: "Odd Number" (Jones)

Album: The trio

Best.nr./Label: SV-0184/ Savoy (LC 08273)



Milt Jackson: "Wild Man" (Milt Jackson)

Album: Roll ‘Em Bags

Best.nr./Label: SV-0110 / Savoy (LC 08273)



Gigi Gryce: "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Arlen / Yip Harburg)

Album: Eight Classic Albums

Best.nr./Label: RGJCD280 / Real Gone Jazz



Sonny Rollins: "Sonnymoon For Two" (Sonny Rollins)

Album: The Freelance Years

Best.nr./Label: 5RCD-4427-2 / Riverside



Art Blakey: "Tippin’" (Donald Byrd)

Album: Art Blakey’s Big Band

Best.nr./Label: BET 6002-2 / Bethlehem (LC 00098)



Eddie Costa: "Adelaide" (Frank Loesser)

Album: Guys And Dolls Love Vibes

Best.nr./Label: 549 366-2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Roland Kirk: "We Free Kings" (Roland Kirk)

Album: Complete Recordings 1956-1963

Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9019 / Enlightenment



Nat Adderley: Big “E” (Nat Adderley)

Album: That’s Nat

Best.nr./Label: SV-0146 / Savoy ( LC 08723)



