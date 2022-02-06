06. Februar 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
Sonntag, 06. Februar 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (47): Blantons Vetter: Der Kontrabassist Wendell Marshall
Duke Ellington: "Kinda Dukish" (Duke Ellington)
Album: Piano Reflections
Best.nr./Label: CDP 7 92863 / Capitol
Duke Ellington: "Montevideo" (Duke Ellington)
Album: Piano Reflections
Best.nr./Label: o. A. / Capitol
Clark Terry: "Double Play" (Quincy Jones)
Album: Clark Terry
Best.nr./Label: 195J-10107 / EmArcy
Duke Ellington: "She Wouldn’t Be Moved" (Mercer Ellington / Luther Henderson)
Album: Cornell University
Best.nr./Label: 01612-65114-2 / MusicMasters
Duke Ellington: "Perdido” (Juan Tizol / Ervin Drake / Hans Lengsfelder)
Album: Ellington Uptown
Best.nr./Label: PWR 27381/ Poll Winners
Duke Ellington: "Duet" (Duke Ellington)
Album: The treasury Shows Vol. 25
Best.nr./Label: 903 9025 / D.E.T.S (LC 00356)
Duke Ellington: "Johnny Come Lately" (Billy Strayhorn)
Album: Happy Birthday, Duke! Vol. 4
Best.nr./Label: 15786 / Laserlight (LC 08259)
Gene Krupa: "Gene’s Bass Blues" (Gene Krupa)
Album: Four Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: EMSC 1134 / Avid (LC 12869)
Wendell Marshall: "How Blue Was My Bass" (Wendell Marshall)
Album: Basses Loaded
Best.nr./Label: Victor EPC-1107 / RCA
Mary Lou Williams: "Lullaby Of The Leaves" (Bernice Petkere / Joe Young)
Album: A Keyboard History
Best.nr./Label: PWR 27277 / Poll Winners
Mary Lou Williams: "I Love You" (Harry Archer / Harlan Thompson)
Album: A Keyboard History
Best.nr./Label: PWR 27277 / Poll Winners
Carmen McRae: "Something To Live For" (Billy Strayhorn)
Album: Carmen McRae’s Finest Hour
Best.nr./Label: 543 760-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Hank Jones: "Odd Number" (Jones)
Album: The trio
Best.nr./Label: SV-0184/ Savoy (LC 08273)
Milt Jackson: "Wild Man" (Milt Jackson)
Album: Roll ‘Em Bags
Best.nr./Label: SV-0110 / Savoy (LC 08273)
Gigi Gryce: "Over The Rainbow" (Harold Arlen / Yip Harburg)
Album: Eight Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RGJCD280 / Real Gone Jazz
Sonny Rollins: "Sonnymoon For Two" (Sonny Rollins)
Album: The Freelance Years
Best.nr./Label: 5RCD-4427-2 / Riverside
Art Blakey: "Tippin’" (Donald Byrd)
Album: Art Blakey’s Big Band
Best.nr./Label: BET 6002-2 / Bethlehem (LC 00098)
Eddie Costa: "Adelaide" (Frank Loesser)
Album: Guys And Dolls Love Vibes
Best.nr./Label: 549 366-2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Roland Kirk: "We Free Kings" (Roland Kirk)
Album: Complete Recordings 1956-1963
Best.nr./Label: EN4CD9019 / Enlightenment
Nat Adderley: Big “E” (Nat Adderley)
Album: That’s Nat
Best.nr./Label: SV-0146 / Savoy ( LC 08723)