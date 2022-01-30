30. Januar 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
30. Januar
Sonntag, 30. Januar 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Size Matters (3)
Lisbon Underground Music Ensemble: „AM Phanasies, Part 3“ (Marco Barroso)
CD: Las Californias
Best.nr./Label: CF577CD / Clean Feed
Lisbon Underground Music Ensemble: „Las Californias“ (Marco Barroso)
CD: Las Californias
Best.nr./Label: CF577CD / Clean Feed
Miho Hazama: „On That Side“ (Miho Hazama)
CD: Imaginary Visions
Best.nr./Label: EDN1182 / Edition Records
Miho Hazama: „Home“ (Miho Hazama)
CD: Imaginary Visions
Best.nr./Label: EDN1182 / Edition Records
States of Play: „Sdoelg 21“ (Sebastian Gramss)
CD: Subsonic
Best.nr./Label: 2019-2 / rent a dog productions/rad
States of Play: „E Jam“ (Sebastian Gramss)
CD: Subsonic
Best.nr./Label: 2019-2 / rent a dog productions/rad
SWR Big Band/Magnus Lindgren/John Beasley: „Cherokee/Koko“ (Charlie Parker/Ray Noble)
CD: Bird Lives
Best.nr./Label: 9934-2 / ACT
SWR Big Band/Magnus Lindgren/John Beasley: „Donna Lee“ (Charlie Parker/Ray Noble)
CD: Bird Lives
Best.nr./Label: 9934-2 / ACT
Remy Le Boeuf: „Secondhand Smile“ (Remy Le Boeuf)
CD: Architectures of Storms
Best.nr./Label: SS202101 / Soundspore Records
Remy Le Boeuf: „Sibbean“ (Remy Le Boeuf)
CD: Architectures of Storms
Best.nr./Label: SS202101 / Soundspore Records
Amir ElSaffar: „Transformations“ (Amir ElSaffar)
CD: The Other Shore/Rivers of Sound Orchestra
Best.nr./Label: OTN 640 / Outnote Records
Amir ElSaffar: „Lightning Flash“ (Amir ElSaffar)
CD: The Other Shore/Rivers of Sound Orchestra
Best.nr./Label: OTN 640 / Outnote Records
Joao Lencastre's Communion: „The Mystery Path“ (Joao Lencastre)
CD: Unlimited Dreams
Best.nr./Label: CF580CD / Clean Feed
Joao Lencastre's Communion: „Unlimited Dreams“ (Joao Lencastre)
CD: Unlimited Dreams
Best.nr./Label: CF580CD / Clean Feed
Anders Koppel: „Stranded In The Strange City“ (Anders Koppel)
CD: Mulberry Street Symphony
Best.nr./Label: UTR 5028 / Unit Records