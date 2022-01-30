30. Januar 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Lisbon Underground Music Ensemble: „AM Phanasies, Part 3“ (Marco Barroso)

CD: Las Californias

Best.nr./Label: CF577CD / Clean Feed



Lisbon Underground Music Ensemble: „Las Californias“ (Marco Barroso)

CD: Las Californias

Best.nr./Label: CF577CD / Clean Feed



Miho Hazama: „On That Side“ (Miho Hazama)

CD: Imaginary Visions

Best.nr./Label: EDN1182 / Edition Records



Miho Hazama: „Home“ (Miho Hazama)

CD: Imaginary Visions

Best.nr./Label: EDN1182 / Edition Records



States of Play: „Sdoelg 21“ (Sebastian Gramss)

CD: Subsonic

Best.nr./Label: 2019-2 / rent a dog productions/rad



States of Play: „E Jam“ (Sebastian Gramss)

CD: Subsonic

Best.nr./Label: 2019-2 / rent a dog productions/rad



SWR Big Band/Magnus Lindgren/John Beasley: „Cherokee/Koko“ (Charlie Parker/Ray Noble)

CD: Bird Lives

Best.nr./Label: 9934-2 / ACT



SWR Big Band/Magnus Lindgren/John Beasley: „Donna Lee“ (Charlie Parker/Ray Noble)

CD: Bird Lives

Best.nr./Label: 9934-2 / ACT



Remy Le Boeuf: „Secondhand Smile“ (Remy Le Boeuf)

CD: Architectures of Storms

Best.nr./Label: SS202101 / Soundspore Records



Remy Le Boeuf: „Sibbean“ (Remy Le Boeuf)

CD: Architectures of Storms

Best.nr./Label: SS202101 / Soundspore Records



Amir ElSaffar: „Transformations“ (Amir ElSaffar)

CD: The Other Shore/Rivers of Sound Orchestra

Best.nr./Label: OTN 640 / Outnote Records



Amir ElSaffar: „Lightning Flash“ (Amir ElSaffar)

CD: The Other Shore/Rivers of Sound Orchestra

Best.nr./Label: OTN 640 / Outnote Records



Joao Lencastre's Communion: „The Mystery Path“ (Joao Lencastre)

CD: Unlimited Dreams

Best.nr./Label: CF580CD / Clean Feed



Joao Lencastre's Communion: „Unlimited Dreams“ (Joao Lencastre)

CD: Unlimited Dreams

Best.nr./Label: CF580CD / Clean Feed



Anders Koppel: „Stranded In The Strange City“ (Anders Koppel)

CD: Mulberry Street Symphony

Best.nr./Label: UTR 5028 / Unit Records









