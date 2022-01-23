23. Januar 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
23. Januar
Sonntag, 23. Januar 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Der Pianistt Barry Harris (1929 - 2021)
Barry Harris: "Clockwise" (Barry Harris)
Album: Bull’s Eye
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1082-2 / Prestige
Barry Harris: "Hopper Topper" (Porter Roberts / Barry Harris)
Album: Hopper Topper
Best.nr./Label: 109 / New Song
Barry Harris: "Webb City" (Bud Powell)
Album: Luminescence
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-924-2 / Prestige
Barry Harris: "Muttatra” (Barry Harris)
Album: Listen To Barry Harris
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-999-2/ Riverside
Cannonball Adderley: “Work Song” (Nat Adderley)
Album: Them Dirty Blues
Best.nr./Label: 7243 5 95447 2 7 / Capitol Jazz
Yusef Lateef: "The Plum Blossom" (Yusef Lateef)
Album: Eastern Sounds
Best.nr./Label: OJC20 612-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Barry Harris: "Mucho Dinero" (Barry Harris)
Album: Newer Than New
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 1062-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Dexter Gordon: “Le Coiffeur” (Dexter Gordon)
Album: The Complete Blue Note Sixties Sessions
Best.nr./Label: 7243 8 34200 5 / Blue Note
Barry Harris: "Bull’s Eye" (Barry Harris)
Album: Bull’s Eye
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1082-2 / Prestige
Barry Harris: "Open Your Heart" (Barry Harris)
Album: Magnificent
Best.nr./Label: 7733 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Sonny Stitt: "I Got It Bad" (Duke Ellington)
Album: 12!
Best.nr./Label: 32176 / 32jazz
Barry Harris: "And So I Love You" (Barry Harris)
Album: Vicissitudes
Best.nr./Label: 20 22682-4 / MPS
Barry Harris: "A Soft Spot" (Barry Harris)
Album: Live In Concert
Best.nr./Label: FDC 5155 / Xanadu
Barry Harris: "Ruby, My Dear" (Thelonious Monk)
Album: I Remember Clifford
Best.nr./Label: 35381/ Columbia
Barry Harris: "Father Flanagan" (Barry Harris)
Album: Barry Harris Plays Barry Harris
Best.nr./Label: 154 / Xanadu
Barry Harris: "To Monk With Love" (Barry Harris)
Album: For The Moment
Best.nr./Label: UP27.20 / Uptown
Barry Harris: "She" (George Shearing)
Album: Live In Rennes
Best.nr./Label: PL4526/ Plus Loin Music