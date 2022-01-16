16. Januar 2022 Mit Peter Veit
16. Januar
Sonntag, 16. Januar 2022, 00:03 Uhr
Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Till Brönner & Bob James: Basin Street Blues (Spencer Williams)
Album: On Vacation
Sony Music
Bob James: Misty (Erroll Garner)
Album: Feel Like Making Live
Evosound
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Cole Porter)
Album: Love For Sale
Universal
Paolo Conte: Come Di (Paolo Conte)
Album: Live At Venaria Reale
Concerto Music
Paolo Conte: Sotto Le Stelle Di Jazz (Paolo Conte)
Album: Live At Venaria Reale
Concerto Music
Quadro Nuevo: Swinging Odyssee (Mulo Francel)
Album: Odyssee: A Journey Into The Light
GLM
Bill Charlap: You’re All The World to Me (Burton Lane)
Album: Street Of Dreams
Blue Note
Bill Charlap: Street Of Dreams (Victor Young)
Album: Street Of Dreams
Blue Note
Oliver Mewes Trio: Blues For Seagull (Olaf Polziehn)
Album: Trio
Radau Records
Oliver Mewes Trio: Why Did I Choose You (Michael Leonard)
Album: Trio
Radau Records
Joel Lyssarides: Is There A Way (Joel Lyssarides)
Album: Stay Now
ACT
Abdullah Ibrahim: Mindiff (Abdullah Ibrahim)
Album: Solotude
Gearbox
Abdullah Ibrahim: Blue Bolero (Abdullah Ibrahim)
Album: Solotude
Gearbox
Abdullah Ibrahim: In-Tempo (Abdullah Ibrahim)
Album: Solotude
Gearbox
Craig Taborn: Now In Hope (Craig Taborn)
Album: Shadow Plays
ECM
Omer Klein: The Magnets (Omer Klein)
Album: Personal Belongings
Warner Music
Omer Klein: Najara (Omer Klein)
Album: Personal Belongings
Warner Music
Oscar Peterson: How High The Moon (Morgan Lewis)
Album: A Time For Love
Mack Avenue
Oscar Peterson: Waltz For Debby (Bill Evans)
Album: A Time For Love
Mack Avenue
Philip Schiepek & Walter Lang : The World Is Upside Down (Walter Lang)
Album: Cathedral
ACT
Walter Lang Trio : The Beginning And The End (Walter Lang)
Album: Tens
Enja
Till Brönner: La-Le-Lu (Heino Gaze)
Album: Till Christmas
Sony Music