16. Januar 2022 Mit Peter Veit

Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr





Till Brönner & Bob James: Basin Street Blues (Spencer Williams)

Album: On Vacation

Sony Music



Bob James: Misty (Erroll Garner)

Album: Feel Like Making Live

Evosound



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Cole Porter)

Album: Love For Sale

Universal



Paolo Conte: Come Di (Paolo Conte)

Album: Live At Venaria Reale

Concerto Music



Paolo Conte: Sotto Le Stelle Di Jazz (Paolo Conte)

Album: Live At Venaria Reale

Concerto Music



Quadro Nuevo: Swinging Odyssee (Mulo Francel)

Album: Odyssee: A Journey Into The Light

GLM



Bill Charlap: You’re All The World to Me (Burton Lane)

Album: Street Of Dreams

Blue Note



Bill Charlap: Street Of Dreams (Victor Young)

Album: Street Of Dreams

Blue Note



Oliver Mewes Trio: Blues For Seagull (Olaf Polziehn)

Album: Trio

Radau Records



Oliver Mewes Trio: Why Did I Choose You (Michael Leonard)

Album: Trio

Radau Records



Joel Lyssarides: Is There A Way (Joel Lyssarides)

Album: Stay Now

ACT



Abdullah Ibrahim: Mindiff (Abdullah Ibrahim)

Album: Solotude

Gearbox



Abdullah Ibrahim: Blue Bolero (Abdullah Ibrahim)

Album: Solotude

Gearbox



Abdullah Ibrahim: In-Tempo (Abdullah Ibrahim)

Album: Solotude

Gearbox



Craig Taborn: Now In Hope (Craig Taborn)

Album: Shadow Plays

ECM



Omer Klein: The Magnets (Omer Klein)

Album: Personal Belongings

Warner Music



Omer Klein: Najara (Omer Klein)

Album: Personal Belongings

Warner Music



Oscar Peterson: How High The Moon (Morgan Lewis)

Album: A Time For Love

Mack Avenue



Oscar Peterson: Waltz For Debby (Bill Evans)

Album: A Time For Love

Mack Avenue



Philip Schiepek & Walter Lang : The World Is Upside Down (Walter Lang)

Album: Cathedral

ACT



Walter Lang Trio : The Beginning And The End (Walter Lang)

Album: Tens

Enja



Till Brönner: La-Le-Lu (Heino Gaze)

Album: Till Christmas

Sony Music








