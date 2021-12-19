19. Dezember 2021 Mit Peter Veit

Neues aus den Jazz Top 20 und mehr





Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Night And Day (Cole Porter)

Album: Love For Sale

Universal



Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Love For Sale (Cole Porter)

Album: Love For Sale

Universal



Till Brönner: Jesus To A Child (George Michael)

Album: Till Christmas

Sony Music



Till Brönner & Max Mutzke: Christmas Time Is Here (Vince Gueraldi)

Album: Till Christmas

Sony Music



Till Brönner: Maria durch den Dornwald ging (Trad.)

Album: Till Christmas

Sony Music



Ibrahim Maalouf: Holly Jolly Christmas (John Marks)

Album: First Noell

RTF Classical



Ibrahim Maalouf: Winter Wonderland (Felix Bernard)

Album: First Noell

RTF Classical



Klazzbrothers & Cuba Percussion: Winter Wonderland (Felix Bernard)

Album: Christmas Meets Cuba

Sony Classical



Klazzbrothers & Cuba Percussion & Silje Nergaard: Stille Nacht (Franz X.Gruber)

Album: Christmas Meets Cuba

Sony Classical



Silje Nergaard: His House (Silje Nergaard)

Album: Houses

Sony Classical



Silje Nergaard: The Ballett Boy (Silje Nergaard)

Album: Houses

Sony Classical



Silje Nergaard & Roger Cicero: If I Could Wrap Up A Kiss (Silje Nergaard)

Album: Silje’s Christmas

Sony Classical



Laila Biali: A Child Is Born (Thad Jones)

Album: Christmas In The Spirit Of Jazz

ACT



Iiro Rantala: Happy Xmas, War Is over (John Lennon & Yoko Ono)

Album: Christmas In The Spirit Of Jazz

ACT



Gregory Porter & Renee Fleming: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Hugh Martin)

Album: Still Rising

Blue Note



Gregory Porter & Dianne Reeves: Satiated (Terri Lyne Carrington)

Album: Still Rising

Blue Note



Gregory Porte: My Babe (Willie Dixon

Album: Still Rising

Blue Note



Quadro Nuevo: Dionysos (Andreas Hinterseher)

Album: Odyssee: A Journey Into The Light

GLM



Quadro Nuevo: My Name Is Circe (Mulo Francel)

Album: Odyssee: A Journey Into The Light

GLM



Norah Jones: White Christmas (Irving Berlin)

Album: I Dream Of Christmas

Blue Note



Norah Jones: Blue Christmas (Billie Hayes)

Album: I Dream Of Christmas

Blue Note



Andrea Motis & WDR Bigband : I Didn’t Tell Them Why (Andrea Motis)

Album: Colors & Shadows

Jazzline



Andrea Motis & WDR Bigband : Tabacaria (Andrea Motis)

Album: Colors & Shadows

Jazzline



Jazzrausch Bigband : Still! Still! Still! (Trad.)

Album: Still! Still! Still!

ACT



Jazzrausch Bigband : Schneeflöckchen (Trad.)

Album: Still! Still! Still!

ACT









