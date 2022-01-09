09. Januar 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
Widmungen
Julian Hesse/Stephan Plecher: „The Other Blues“ (Julian Hesse)
CD: Wheel of Life
Best.nr./Label: 20201 / HGBS BLUE RECORDS
Mostly Other People Do The Killing: „Herminie (for Sony Clark)“ (Moppa Elliot)
CD: Mauch Chunk
Best.nr./Label: 153 / Hot Cup
Marty Ehrlich Trio: „June 11th, 2015 - In Memorium: Ornette Coleman“ (Marty Ehrlich)
CD: Trio Exaltion
Best.nr./Label: CF475CF / Clean Feed
Lyle Mays: „Eberhard“ (Lyle Mays)
CD: Eberhard
Best.nr./Label: 8 45121 04196 5 / Aubrey Johnson/Lyle Mays Production
Johnathan Blake: „In The Beginning Was The Drum“ (Johnathan Blake)
CD: Homeward Bound
Best.nr./Label: 00602438431908 / Blue Note
Johnathan Blake: „Homeward Bound“ (Johnathan Blake)
CD: Homeward Bound
Best.nr./Label: 00602438431908 / Blue Note
Jimmy Greene: „April 4th“ (Jimmy Greene)
CD: While Looking Up
Best.nr./Label: MAC1154 / Mack Avenue
Michael Attias: „Nasheet“ (Michael Attias)
CD: Nerve Dance
Best.nr./Label: CF411CD / Clean Feed
Abraham Burton/Lucian Ban: „Opening/Freeflow“ (Abraham Burton/Lucian Ban)
CD: Blacksalt
Best.nr./Label: SSC 1609 / Sunnyside
Ernie Watts Quartet: „Wheel of Time“ (Ernie Watts)
CD: Wheel of Time
Best.nr./Label: 3510336.2 / LAIKA
Chris Potter: „The Mind's Eye Intro“ (Chris Potter)
CD: Gratitude
Best.nr./Label: 549 433-2 / Verve
Chris Potter: „The Visitor“ (Chris Potter)
CD: Gratitude
Best.nr./Label: 549 433-2 / Verve
Vijay Iyer/Craig Taborn: „Clear Monolith“ (Vijay Iyer/Craig Taborn)
CD: The Transitory Poems
Best.nr./Label: 2644 / ECM-Records
Noah Haidu: „Rainbow/Keith Jarrett“ (Keith Jarrett/Noah Haidu)
CD: Slowly - Song For Keith Jarrett
Best.nr./Label: SSC 1596 / Sunnyside