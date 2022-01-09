09. Januar 2022 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Widmungen



Julian Hesse/Stephan Plecher: „The Other Blues“ (Julian Hesse)

CD: Wheel of Life

Best.nr./Label: 20201 / HGBS BLUE RECORDS



Mostly Other People Do The Killing: „Herminie (for Sony Clark)“ (Moppa Elliot)

CD: Mauch Chunk

Best.nr./Label: 153 / Hot Cup



Marty Ehrlich Trio: „June 11th, 2015 - In Memorium: Ornette Coleman“ (Marty Ehrlich)

CD: Trio Exaltion

Best.nr./Label: CF475CF / Clean Feed



Lyle Mays: „Eberhard“ (Lyle Mays)

CD: Eberhard

Best.nr./Label: 8 45121 04196 5 / Aubrey Johnson/Lyle Mays Production



Johnathan Blake: „In The Beginning Was The Drum“ (Johnathan Blake)

CD: Homeward Bound

Best.nr./Label: 00602438431908 / Blue Note



Johnathan Blake: „Homeward Bound“ (Johnathan Blake)

CD: Homeward Bound

Best.nr./Label: 00602438431908 / Blue Note



Jimmy Greene: „April 4th“ (Jimmy Greene)

CD: While Looking Up

Best.nr./Label: MAC1154 / Mack Avenue



Michael Attias: „Nasheet“ (Michael Attias)

CD: Nerve Dance

Best.nr./Label: CF411CD / Clean Feed



Abraham Burton/Lucian Ban: „Opening/Freeflow“ (Abraham Burton/Lucian Ban)

CD: Blacksalt

Best.nr./Label: SSC 1609 / Sunnyside



Ernie Watts Quartet: „Wheel of Time“ (Ernie Watts)

CD: Wheel of Time

Best.nr./Label: 3510336.2 / LAIKA



Chris Potter: „The Mind's Eye Intro“ (Chris Potter)

CD: Gratitude

Best.nr./Label: 549 433-2 / Verve



Chris Potter: „The Visitor“ (Chris Potter)

CD: Gratitude

Best.nr./Label: 549 433-2 / Verve



Vijay Iyer/Craig Taborn: „Clear Monolith“ (Vijay Iyer/Craig Taborn)

CD: The Transitory Poems

Best.nr./Label: 2644 / ECM-Records



Noah Haidu: „Rainbow/Keith Jarrett“ (Keith Jarrett/Noah Haidu)

CD: Slowly - Song For Keith Jarrett

Best.nr./Label: SSC 1596 / Sunnyside

