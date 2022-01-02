02. Januar 2022 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Neujahrskonzerte im Jazz



Varsity Eight: “T.N.T.” (Adrian Rollini)

Album: The California Ramblers Volume One

Best.nr./Label: TOM-20 / The Old Masters



Woody Herman: “Lemon Drop” (George Wallington)

Album: Rhapsody In Wood

Best.nr./Label: FH-29 / First Heard



Woody Herman: “Godchild” (George Wallington)

Album: The California Concerts

Best.nr./Label: 109 / Artistry



Woody Herman: “I Only Have Eyes For You” (Harry Warren / Al Dubin)

Album: Rhapsody In Wood

Best.nr./Label: FH-29 / First Heard



Woody Herman: “The Goof And I” (Al Cohn)

Album: The California Concerts

Best.nr./Label: 109 / Artistry



Charlie Parker: “Be-Bop” (Dizzy Gillespie)

Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy



Charlie Parker: ”Slow Boat To China” (Frank Loesser)

Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy



Charlie Parker: “Ornithology” (Charlie Parker / Benny Harris)

Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy



Charlie Parker: “Groovin’ High” (Dizzy Gillespie)

Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy



Charlie Parker: “East Of The Sun” (Brooks Bowman)

Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy



Charlie Parker: “Cheryl” (Charlie Parker / Benny Harris)

Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy



Count Basie: “Theme & Prevue” (Paul Quinichette)

Album: Air Shots Birdland

Best.nr./Label: 004 / Unique Jazz



Count Basie: “Jingle Bells” (Joseph M. Davis)

Album: Air Shots Birdland

Best.nr./Label: 004 / Unique Jazz



Count Basie: “Why Not” (Joe Newman / Ernie Wilkins / Marshal Royal)

Album: Air Shots Birdland

Best.nr./Label: 004 / Unique Jazz



Count Basie: “Jumpin’ At The Woodside” (Basie)

Album: Air Shots Birdland

Best.nr./Label: 004 / Unique Jazz



Vienna Art Orchestra: “Marienklänge Walzer” (Josef Strauss)

Album: All That Strauss

Best.nr./Label: 20052 / TCB (LC05370)



Vienna Art Orchestra: “Eljen a Magyar” (Johann Strauss)

Album: All That Strauss

Best.nr./Label: 20052 / TCB (LC05370)



Vienna Art Orchestra: “Csardas” (Johann Strauss)

Album: All That Strauss

Best.nr./Label: 20052 / TCB (LC05370)



Vienna Art Orchestra: “Donauwalzer” (Johann Strauss)

Album: All That Strauss

Best.nr./Label: 20052 / TCB (LC05370)



Richard Galliano: “Naia” (Richard Galliano)

Album: Ruby, My Dear

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36 570-2 / Dreyfus (LC90803)



Richard Galliano: “Spleen” (Richard Galliano)

Album: Ruby, My Dear

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36 570-2 / Dreyfus (LC90803)



Richard Galliano: “Waltz For Nicky” (Richard Galliano)

Album: Ruby, My Dear

Best.nr./Label: FDM 36 570-2 / Dreyfus (LC90803)