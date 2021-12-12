12. Dezember 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad

Highlights 2021



Ralph Mothwurf Orchestra: „Pferd“ (Ralph Mothwurf)

CD: Zelt

Best.nr./Label: 3240 / ORF Shop



Ralph Mothwurf Orchestra: „Stamm“ (Ralph Mothwurf)

CD: Zelt

Best.nr./Label: 3240 / ORF Shop



Lou-Duo: „Takin' The Bird Train“ (Jonas Sorgenfrei)

CD: Souvenir

Best.nr./Label: 017 / LABEL 11



Lou-Duo: „Distant Land“ (Jonas Sorgenfrei)

CD: Souvenir

Best.nr./Label: 017 / LABEL 11



Danilo Gallo Dark Dry Tears: „Rubble Dust“ (Danilo Gallo)

CD: A View Through A Slot

Best.nr./Label: CF572CD / Clean Feed



Danilo Gallo Dark Dry Tears: „Short Memory“ (Danilo Gallo)

CD: A View Through A Slot

Best.nr./Label: CF572CD / Clean Feed



Yumi Ito/Szymon Mika: „Float & Drift“ (Yumi Ito/Szymon Mika)

CD: Ekual

Best.nr./Label: HV0217-2-331 / Hevhetia



Yumi Ito/Szymon Mika: „My Restless Mind“ (Yumi Ito/Szymon Mika)

CD: Ekual

Best.nr./Label: HV0217-2-331 / Hevhetia



Francesco Ciniglio: „Laura Martina“ (Francesco Ciniglio)

CD: The Locomotive Suite

Best.nr./Label: WR4773 / Whirlwind Recordings



Francesco Ciniglio: „Locomotive“ (Francesco Ciniglio)

CD: The Locomotive Suite

Best.nr./Label: WR4773 / Whirlwind Recordings



Francesco Ciniglio: „Self-Made Man“ (Francesco Ciniglio)

CD: The Locomotive Suite

Best.nr./Label: WR4773 / Whirlwind Recordings



Michel Meis 4tet feat. Théo Ceccaldi: „Full Pedal Jacket“ (Michel Meis)

CD: Kaboom

Best.nr./Label: 71388 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS



Friends & Neighbors: „Untiteld“ (Oscar Grönberg)

CD: The Earth is #

Best.nr./Label: CF584CD / Clean Feed



Friends & Neighbors: „The Earth is #“ (Oscar Grönberg)

CD: The Earth is #

Best.nr./Label: CF584CD / Clean Feed



Roy Brooks: „Zoltan (Woody Shaw)

CD: Understanding

Best.nr./Label: RTR-CD-007 / Reel To Real







