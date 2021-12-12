12. Dezember 2021 Mit Ssirus W. Pakzad
12. Dezember
Sonntag, 12. Dezember 2021, 00:03 Uhr
Highlights 2021
Ralph Mothwurf Orchestra: „Pferd“ (Ralph Mothwurf)
CD: Zelt
Best.nr./Label: 3240 / ORF Shop
Ralph Mothwurf Orchestra: „Stamm“ (Ralph Mothwurf)
CD: Zelt
Best.nr./Label: 3240 / ORF Shop
Lou-Duo: „Takin' The Bird Train“ (Jonas Sorgenfrei)
CD: Souvenir
Best.nr./Label: 017 / LABEL 11
Lou-Duo: „Distant Land“ (Jonas Sorgenfrei)
CD: Souvenir
Best.nr./Label: 017 / LABEL 11
Danilo Gallo Dark Dry Tears: „Rubble Dust“ (Danilo Gallo)
CD: A View Through A Slot
Best.nr./Label: CF572CD / Clean Feed
Danilo Gallo Dark Dry Tears: „Short Memory“ (Danilo Gallo)
CD: A View Through A Slot
Best.nr./Label: CF572CD / Clean Feed
Yumi Ito/Szymon Mika: „Float & Drift“ (Yumi Ito/Szymon Mika)
CD: Ekual
Best.nr./Label: HV0217-2-331 / Hevhetia
Yumi Ito/Szymon Mika: „My Restless Mind“ (Yumi Ito/Szymon Mika)
CD: Ekual
Best.nr./Label: HV0217-2-331 / Hevhetia
Francesco Ciniglio: „Laura Martina“ (Francesco Ciniglio)
CD: The Locomotive Suite
Best.nr./Label: WR4773 / Whirlwind Recordings
Francesco Ciniglio: „Locomotive“ (Francesco Ciniglio)
CD: The Locomotive Suite
Best.nr./Label: WR4773 / Whirlwind Recordings
Francesco Ciniglio: „Self-Made Man“ (Francesco Ciniglio)
CD: The Locomotive Suite
Best.nr./Label: WR4773 / Whirlwind Recordings
Michel Meis 4tet feat. Théo Ceccaldi: „Full Pedal Jacket“ (Michel Meis)
CD: Kaboom
Best.nr./Label: 71388 / DOUBLE MOON RECORDS
Friends & Neighbors: „Untiteld“ (Oscar Grönberg)
CD: The Earth is #
Best.nr./Label: CF584CD / Clean Feed
Friends & Neighbors: „The Earth is #“ (Oscar Grönberg)
CD: The Earth is #
Best.nr./Label: CF584CD / Clean Feed
Roy Brooks: „Zoltan (Woody Shaw)
CD: Understanding
Best.nr./Label: RTR-CD-007 / Reel To Real