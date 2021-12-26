26. Dezember 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
26. Dezember
Sonntag, 26. Dezember 2021, 00:03 Uhr
Swingin' For X-mas
Fats Waller: “Swingin’ Them Jingle Bells” (Joseph M. Davis)
Album: Fractious Fingering
Best.nr./Label: Victor 07863 66747 2 / RCA (LC00316)
Ralph Sutton: “Let It Snow” (Jule Styne / Sammy Cahn)
Album: Jazz At The Olympics
Best.nr./Label: OML 1051 / Omega Records
Ralph Sutton: “We Three Kings” (Trad.)
Album: Christmas Jazz Vol. 2
Best.nr./Label: NH 1012 / Nagel Heyer (LC02932)
Dave McKenna: “Adeste Fideles” (John Francis Wade)
Album: Christmas Ivory
Best.nr./Label: CCD 4772-2 / Concord
Paul Bley: "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” (Coots / Gillespie)
Album: The Christmas Collection
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 6011-2 / Prestige (LC00313)
Tom Archia: “Swinging for Christmas” (Tom Archia / Gene Ammons)
Album: The Chronological
Best.nr./Label: 5006 / Classics
Gene Ammons: "The Christmas Song” (Mel Tormé / R. Wells)
Album: The Christmas Collection
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 6011-2 / Prestige (LC00313)
Dexter Gordon: "The Christmas Song” (Mel Tormé / R. Wells)
Album: The Christmas Collection
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 6011-2 / Prestige (LC00313)
Dexter Gordon: "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” (Martin / Blane)
Album: A Blue Note Christmas
Best.nr./Label: CDP7 948857 2 / Blue Note
Paquito D’Rivera / John Miller: “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” (Trad.)
Album: God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen
Best.nr./Label: PC37551 / CBS
Charlie Parker: “Half Nelson” (Miles Davis)
Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1
Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy
Charlie Parker: ”White Christmas” (Irving Berlin)
Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1
Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy
Charlie Parker: “Little Willie Leaps” (Miles Davis)
Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1
Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy
Chet Baker: “Winter Wonderland” (Bernard / Smith)
Album: A Blue Note Christmas
Best.nr./Label: CDP7 948857 2 / Blue Note
Chet Baker / Wolfgang Lackerschmid: “Christmas Waltz” (W. Lackerschmid)
Album: “Artists Favor“
Best.nr./Label: 004 / Hipjazz (LC11762)
Chet Baker: “Silent Night” (Gruber / Mohr)
Album: Silent Nights
Best.nr./Label: AWP 14-2 / Jazz Masters
Sidney Bechet: “Maryland, My Maryland” (Trad.)
Album: Petite Fleur
Best.nr./Label: 2236-12-354 / Documents (LC12281)
Nat King Cole: “O Tannenbaum” (Anschütz / arr. Cole & Bergdahl)
Album: Christmas With Nat King Cole
Best.nr./Label: SMR 868 / Stylus Music
Cyrus Chestnut: “O Tannenbaum” (Anschütz)
Album: A Charlie Brown Christmas
Best.nr./Label: 7567-83366-2 / Atlantic (LC00121)
Volles Jazz Quartett: “Hört der Engel helle Lieder“ (Trad.)
Album: O Du Fröhliche
Best.nr./Label: 4020796454180 / Jochen Volle (LC05699)
A Jazzy Christmas: "Nun komm der Heiden Heiland" (J. S. Bach)
Album: A Jazzy Christmas
Best.nr./Label: ROD 19 / Rodenstein Records (LC09076)
Jenny Evans: "Maria durch ein’ Dornwald ging“ (trad.)
Album: Christmas Songs
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9481-2 / Enja (LC03126)
Jenny Evans: "Still, Still, Still“ (trad.)
Album: Christmas Songs
Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9481-2 / Enja (LC03126)
Pat Martino: "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” (Coots / Gillespie)
Album: Yule Be Boppin’
Best.nr./Label: 8-56991-2 / Blue Note
Don Patterson: “Jingle Bells” (Joseph M. Davis)
Album: Holiday Soul
Best.nr./Label: PR7415 / Prestige