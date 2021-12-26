26. Dezember 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Swingin' For X-mas



Fats Waller: “Swingin’ Them Jingle Bells” (Joseph M. Davis)

Album: Fractious Fingering

Best.nr./Label: Victor 07863 66747 2 / RCA (LC00316)



Ralph Sutton: “Let It Snow” (Jule Styne / Sammy Cahn)

Album: Jazz At The Olympics

Best.nr./Label: OML 1051 / Omega Records



Ralph Sutton: “We Three Kings” (Trad.)

Album: Christmas Jazz Vol. 2

Best.nr./Label: NH 1012 / Nagel Heyer (LC02932)



Dave McKenna: “Adeste Fideles” (John Francis Wade)

Album: Christmas Ivory

Best.nr./Label: CCD 4772-2 / Concord



Paul Bley: "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” (Coots / Gillespie)

Album: The Christmas Collection

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 6011-2 / Prestige (LC00313)



Tom Archia: “Swinging for Christmas” (Tom Archia / Gene Ammons)

Album: The Chronological

Best.nr./Label: 5006 / Classics



Gene Ammons: "The Christmas Song” (Mel Tormé / R. Wells)

Album: The Christmas Collection

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 6011-2 / Prestige (LC00313)



Dexter Gordon: "The Christmas Song” (Mel Tormé / R. Wells)

Album: The Christmas Collection

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD 6011-2 / Prestige (LC00313)



Dexter Gordon: "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” (Martin / Blane)

Album: A Blue Note Christmas

Best.nr./Label: CDP7 948857 2 / Blue Note



Paquito D’Rivera / John Miller: “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” (Trad.)

Album: God Rest Ye Merry Jazzmen

Best.nr./Label: PC37551 / CBS



Charlie Parker: “Half Nelson” (Miles Davis)

Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy



Charlie Parker: ”White Christmas” (Irving Berlin)

Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy



Charlie Parker: “Little Willie Leaps” (Miles Davis)

Album: The Complete Royal Roost Performances Vol.1

Best.nr./Label: WL70541(2) / Savoy



Chet Baker: “Winter Wonderland” (Bernard / Smith)

Album: A Blue Note Christmas

Best.nr./Label: CDP7 948857 2 / Blue Note



Chet Baker / Wolfgang Lackerschmid: “Christmas Waltz” (W. Lackerschmid)

Album: “Artists Favor“

Best.nr./Label: 004 / Hipjazz (LC11762)



Chet Baker: “Silent Night” (Gruber / Mohr)

Album: Silent Nights

Best.nr./Label: AWP 14-2 / Jazz Masters



Sidney Bechet: “Maryland, My Maryland” (Trad.)

Album: Petite Fleur

Best.nr./Label: 2236-12-354 / Documents (LC12281)



Nat King Cole: “O Tannenbaum” (Anschütz / arr. Cole & Bergdahl)

Album: Christmas With Nat King Cole

Best.nr./Label: SMR 868 / Stylus Music



Cyrus Chestnut: “O Tannenbaum” (Anschütz)

Album: A Charlie Brown Christmas

Best.nr./Label: 7567-83366-2 / Atlantic (LC00121)



Volles Jazz Quartett: “Hört der Engel helle Lieder“ (Trad.)

Album: O Du Fröhliche

Best.nr./Label: 4020796454180 / Jochen Volle (LC05699)



A Jazzy Christmas: "Nun komm der Heiden Heiland" (J. S. Bach)

Album: A Jazzy Christmas

Best.nr./Label: ROD 19 / Rodenstein Records (LC09076)



Jenny Evans: "Maria durch ein’ Dornwald ging“ (trad.)

Album: Christmas Songs

Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9481-2 / Enja (LC03126)



Jenny Evans: "Still, Still, Still“ (trad.)

Album: Christmas Songs

Best.nr./Label: ENJ-9481-2 / Enja (LC03126)



Pat Martino: "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” (Coots / Gillespie)

Album: Yule Be Boppin’

Best.nr./Label: 8-56991-2 / Blue Note



Don Patterson: “Jingle Bells” (Joseph M. Davis)

Album: Holiday Soul

Best.nr./Label: PR7415 / Prestige



