24. Oktober 2021 Mit Peter Veit

Erroll Garner: A Foggy Day in London (George & Ira Gershwin)

Album: Symphony Hall Concert

Mack Avenue MAC1189



Erroll Garner: I Can’t Get Started With You (Ira Gershwin/Vernon Duke)

Album: Symphony Hall Concert

Mack Avenue MAC1189



Erroll Garner: Bernie’s Tune (B.Miller)

Album: Symphony Hall Concert

Mack Avenue MAC1189



Erroll Garner: Moonglow (Hudsen/Delange)

LP: The King Of Piano Jazz

Festival Album 166



Martin Tingvall: When Light Returns (Martin Tingvall)

Album: When Light Returns

Skip Records



Pat Metheny: Better Days Ahead (Pat Metheny)

Album: Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Modern



Pat Metheny: Timeline (Pat Metheny)

Album: Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Modern



Nils Petter Molvaer: Honey In Your Head (N.P.Molvaer)

Album: Stitches

Jazzland



Nils Petter Molvaer: Framework 2 (N.P.Molvaer)

Album: Stitches

Jazzland



Mathias Eick: Loving (Mathias Eick)

Album: When We Leave

ECM



Mathias Eick: Turning (Mathias Eick)

Album: When We Leave

ECM



Marcin Wasilewski Trio: Vashkar (Carla Bley)

Album: En Attand

ECM



Marcin Wasilewski Trio: Riders On The Storm (Jim Morrisson)

Album: En Attand

ECM



Daniel García Trio: Calle Compañia (Daniel García)

Album: Via De La Plata

ACT



Daniel García Trio: Spring Of Life (Daniel García)

Album: Via De La Plata

ACT



Daniel García Trio: Pai Lan (Daniel García)

Album: Via De La Plata

ACT



Lady Blackbird: Blackbird (Nina Simone)

Album: Black Acid Soul

BMG



Lady Blackbird: Nobody’s Sweetheart

Album: Black Acid Soul

BMG



Lady Blackbird: Five Feet Tall (Marley Munroe)

Album: Black Acid Soul

BMG



Eivind Aarset: Pearl Hunter (Eivind Aarset)

Album: Phantasmagoria or a Different Kind Of Journey

Jazzland



The Danish Radio Big Band & Charlie Watts : Paint It Black

(Keith Richards/Mick Jagger/ Arr. Gerard Presencer

Album: Charlie Watts Meets The Danish Radio Big Band

Impulse! France







