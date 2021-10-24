24. Oktober 2021 Mit Peter Veit
24. Oktober
Sonntag, 24. Oktober 2021, 00:05 Uhr
Neues aus den deutschen Jazz Top 20 und mehr
Erroll Garner: A Foggy Day in London (George & Ira Gershwin)
Album: Symphony Hall Concert
Mack Avenue MAC1189
Erroll Garner: I Can’t Get Started With You (Ira Gershwin/Vernon Duke)
Album: Symphony Hall Concert
Mack Avenue MAC1189
Erroll Garner: Bernie’s Tune (B.Miller)
Album: Symphony Hall Concert
Mack Avenue MAC1189
Erroll Garner: Moonglow (Hudsen/Delange)
LP: The King Of Piano Jazz
Festival Album 166
Martin Tingvall: When Light Returns (Martin Tingvall)
Album: When Light Returns
Skip Records
Pat Metheny: Better Days Ahead (Pat Metheny)
Album: Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Modern
Pat Metheny: Timeline (Pat Metheny)
Album: Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Modern
Nils Petter Molvaer: Honey In Your Head (N.P.Molvaer)
Album: Stitches
Jazzland
Nils Petter Molvaer: Framework 2 (N.P.Molvaer)
Album: Stitches
Jazzland
Mathias Eick: Loving (Mathias Eick)
Album: When We Leave
ECM
Mathias Eick: Turning (Mathias Eick)
Album: When We Leave
ECM
Marcin Wasilewski Trio: Vashkar (Carla Bley)
Album: En Attand
ECM
Marcin Wasilewski Trio: Riders On The Storm (Jim Morrisson)
Album: En Attand
ECM
Daniel García Trio: Calle Compañia (Daniel García)
Album: Via De La Plata
ACT
Daniel García Trio: Spring Of Life (Daniel García)
Album: Via De La Plata
ACT
Daniel García Trio: Pai Lan (Daniel García)
Album: Via De La Plata
ACT
Lady Blackbird: Blackbird (Nina Simone)
Album: Black Acid Soul
BMG
Lady Blackbird: Nobody’s Sweetheart
Album: Black Acid Soul
BMG
Lady Blackbird: Five Feet Tall (Marley Munroe)
Album: Black Acid Soul
BMG
Eivind Aarset: Pearl Hunter (Eivind Aarset)
Album: Phantasmagoria or a Different Kind Of Journey
Jazzland
The Danish Radio Big Band & Charlie Watts : Paint It Black
(Keith Richards/Mick Jagger/ Arr. Gerard Presencer
Album: Charlie Watts Meets The Danish Radio Big Band
Impulse! France