31. Oktober 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Hörenswerte Sidemen (46): Der Pianist Ronnell Bright (1930-2021)



Ronnell Bright: “Bright’s Spot” (Ronnell Bright)

Album: Kenny Burrell: “Blue Moods”

Poll Winners Records PWR 27338 / Poll Winners Records



Blue Mitchell: „Missing You” (Ronnell Bright),

Album: Plays For Lovers

Riverside RCD5021-2 / Riverside



Coleman Hawkins: „Moonglow” (Ronnell Bright),

Album: The Hawk Relaxes

Moodville OJCCD 709-2 / LC 00313



Ronnell Bright: „Bright Bounce” (Ronnell Bright),

Album; Complete Recordings 1956-1958

Fresh Sound (FSRCD541/ Fresh Sound Records



Johnny Pate: “Mood For Milt” (Cal Tjader)

Album: Subtle Sounds

Gig GLP100/ Gig



Carmen McRae: “Dream Of Live” (Luther Henderson, Hr. / Carmen McRae)

Album: “Carmen’s Finest Hour“

Verve 548 760-2 / LC 00383



Ronnell Bright: “Doxology” (Ronnell Bright)

Album: “The Ronnell Bright Trio“

Polydor 46 106 / Polydor



Frank Wess: “Cracker Jack (Henry Coker)

Album: “Trombones & Flute“

Savoy SV-0190 / LC 08723



Ronnell Bright: “Blue Zepher” (Ronnell Bright)

Album: Kenny Burrell: “Blue Moods”

Poll Winners Records PWR 27338 / Poll Winners Records



Ronnell Bright: “Pennies From Heaven” (Ronnell Bright)

Album: Kenny Burrell: “Blue Moods”

Poll Winners Records PWR 27338 / Poll Winners Records



Frank Foster: „M. C.” (Foster),

Album: “Jazz Is Busting Out All Over”

Hipjazz 015 / LC 11762



Sarah Vaughan: „Thanks For The Memory” (Rainger / Robin),

Album: “The Complete Sarah Vaughan On Mercury Vol.3”

Mercury 826 333-2 / Mercury



Ronnell Bright: “Sail ‘Em” (Ronnell Bright)

Album: “The Ronnell Bright Trio“

Polydor 46 106 / Polydor



Sarah Vaughan: „Missing You” (Ronnell Bright),

Album: “The Complete Sarah Vaughan On Mercury Vol.3”

Mercury 826 333-2 / Mercury



Sarah Vaughan: „No Count Blues” (Thad Jones / Sarah Vaughan),

Album: “The Complete Sarah Vaughan On Mercury Vol.3”

Mercury 826 333-2 / Mercury



Horace Silver: „Cherry Blossom” (Ronnell Bright),

Album: “The Tokyo Blues”

Blue Note 50999 2 5146 2 8 / Blue Note



Nancy Wilson: „Tender Loving Care” (Ronnell Bright),

Album: “Tender Loving Care”

Bapüitol T2555/ Capitol



Doris Day: “Wonderful One” (Paul Whiteman)

Album: “The Love Album”

Vision 4509999072 / Vision



Supersax: “Be-Bop” (Dizzy Gillespie)

Album: “Supersax Plays Bird”

Capitol ST-1177 / Capitol



Trombone Summit feat.Ronnell Bright: „Sweet PumpkinÄ” (Ronnell Bright),

Album: Lockdown Releases

Hipjazz 020 / LC11762



Frank Wess: “Lo-Fi” (Frank Wess)

Album: “Trombones & Flute“

Savoy SV-0190 / LC 08723


























