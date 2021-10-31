31. Oktober 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
31. Oktober
Sonntag, 31. Oktober 2021, 00:03 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (46): Der Pianist Ronnell Bright (1930-2021)
Ronnell Bright: “Bright’s Spot” (Ronnell Bright)
Album: Kenny Burrell: “Blue Moods”
Poll Winners Records PWR 27338 / Poll Winners Records
Blue Mitchell: „Missing You” (Ronnell Bright),
Album: Plays For Lovers
Riverside RCD5021-2 / Riverside
Coleman Hawkins: „Moonglow” (Ronnell Bright),
Album: The Hawk Relaxes
Moodville OJCCD 709-2 / LC 00313
Ronnell Bright: „Bright Bounce” (Ronnell Bright),
Album; Complete Recordings 1956-1958
Fresh Sound (FSRCD541/ Fresh Sound Records
Johnny Pate: “Mood For Milt” (Cal Tjader)
Album: Subtle Sounds
Gig GLP100/ Gig
Carmen McRae: “Dream Of Live” (Luther Henderson, Hr. / Carmen McRae)
Album: “Carmen’s Finest Hour“
Verve 548 760-2 / LC 00383
Ronnell Bright: “Doxology” (Ronnell Bright)
Album: “The Ronnell Bright Trio“
Polydor 46 106 / Polydor
Frank Wess: “Cracker Jack (Henry Coker)
Album: “Trombones & Flute“
Savoy SV-0190 / LC 08723
Ronnell Bright: “Blue Zepher” (Ronnell Bright)
Album: Kenny Burrell: “Blue Moods”
Poll Winners Records PWR 27338 / Poll Winners Records
Ronnell Bright: “Pennies From Heaven” (Ronnell Bright)
Album: Kenny Burrell: “Blue Moods”
Poll Winners Records PWR 27338 / Poll Winners Records
Frank Foster: „M. C.” (Foster),
Album: “Jazz Is Busting Out All Over”
Hipjazz 015 / LC 11762
Sarah Vaughan: „Thanks For The Memory” (Rainger / Robin),
Album: “The Complete Sarah Vaughan On Mercury Vol.3”
Mercury 826 333-2 / Mercury
Ronnell Bright: “Sail ‘Em” (Ronnell Bright)
Album: “The Ronnell Bright Trio“
Polydor 46 106 / Polydor
Sarah Vaughan: „Missing You” (Ronnell Bright),
Album: “The Complete Sarah Vaughan On Mercury Vol.3”
Mercury 826 333-2 / Mercury
Sarah Vaughan: „No Count Blues” (Thad Jones / Sarah Vaughan),
Album: “The Complete Sarah Vaughan On Mercury Vol.3”
Mercury 826 333-2 / Mercury
Horace Silver: „Cherry Blossom” (Ronnell Bright),
Album: “The Tokyo Blues”
Blue Note 50999 2 5146 2 8 / Blue Note
Nancy Wilson: „Tender Loving Care” (Ronnell Bright),
Album: “Tender Loving Care”
Bapüitol T2555/ Capitol
Doris Day: “Wonderful One” (Paul Whiteman)
Album: “The Love Album”
Vision 4509999072 / Vision
Supersax: “Be-Bop” (Dizzy Gillespie)
Album: “Supersax Plays Bird”
Capitol ST-1177 / Capitol
Trombone Summit feat.Ronnell Bright: „Sweet PumpkinÄ” (Ronnell Bright),
Album: Lockdown Releases
Hipjazz 020 / LC11762
Frank Wess: “Lo-Fi” (Frank Wess)
Album: “Trombones & Flute“
Savoy SV-0190 / LC 08723