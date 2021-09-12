12. September 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
12. September
Sonntag, 12. September 2021, 02:00 Uhr
Hörenswerte Sidemen (45): Der Pianist Norman Simmons (1929 - 2021)
Norman Simmons Quartet: “Four” (Miles Davis)
Album: Ramira The Dancer
Best.nr./Label: LP13 / Spotlite
Norman Simmons: “Slumberettes” (Norman Simmons)
Album: I’m …The Blues
Best.nr./Label: MJP 1002 / Milljac
Paul Bascomb: “Jan” (Norman Simmons)
Album Jan
Best.nr./Label: 792 / Parrot
Dinah Washington: "Mean And Evil Blues”
Album: Dinah Washington On Mercury 834 675-2
Best.nr./Label: 834875-2 / Mercury (LC 00268)
Wardell Gray: "Blues In The Closet" (Oscar Pettiford)
Album: Easy Swing
Best.nr./Labe: STD / 1032 / Swingtime
Red Rodney: "Dig This” (Norman Simmons)
Album: The Red Rodney Quintets
Best.nr./Label: FCD-24758-2 / Fantasy
Johnny Griffin: “The Message” (Norman Simmons)
Album: Little Giant
Best.nr./Label: M-47064 / Milestone
Johnny Griffin: “Wade In The Water” (trad, arr. Norman Simmons)
Album: The Big Soul-Band
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-485-2 / Riverside
Johnny Griffin: “Holla” (Norman Simmons)
Album: The Big Soul-Band
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-485-2 / Riverside
Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: „"Abundance" (Norman Grance)
Album: Battle Stations
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1085-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Carmen McRae: “A Foggy Day” (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin)
Album: Live At Sugar Hill
Best.nr./Label: ST 2008 / Time
Carmen McRae: "f You Could Love Me” (Norman Simmons)
Album: Bittersweet
Best.nr./Label: SD334 / Focus
Carmen McRae: "No More" (Russel / Camerata)
Album: Woman Talk
Best.nr./Label: MDCD706 / Mainstream
Roy Eldridge: “The Heat’s On” (Roy Eldridge)
Album: What It’s All About
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-853-2 / Pablo
Anita O’Day: “Stardust” (Hoagy Carmichael)
Album: Live At Mingo’s
Best.nr./Label: 9-10183-2 / Kayo
Scott Hamilton and Warren Vaché: “I Love You” (Cole Porter)
Album: With Scott Hamilton in New York
Best.nr./Label: CCD-4070 / Concord
Norman Simmons: “Midnight Creeper” (Norman Simmons)
Album: Midnight Creeper
Best.nr./Label: MJP 1001 / Milljac
Scott Hamilton Group: “Struttin’ With Some Barbecue” (L. Armstrong)
Album: Jazz Jamboree ‘79
Best.nr./Label: SX 1865 / Muza
Joe Williams: “Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby” (Louis Jordan)
Album: Finest Hour
Best.nr./Label: 549 674.2 / Verve (LC 00383)
Mark Murphy : “If I Were A Bell” (Frank Loesser)
Album: Memories Of You
Best.nr./Label: HCD7111 / Highnote
Johnny Griffin: “Low Gravy” (Babs Gonzales)
Album: Studio Jazz Party
Best.nr./Label: SMJ-6145 / Riverside