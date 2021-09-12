12. September 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle

Norman Simmons Quartet: “Four” (Miles Davis)

Album: Ramira The Dancer

Best.nr./Label: LP13 / Spotlite



Norman Simmons: “Slumberettes” (Norman Simmons)

Album: I’m …The Blues

Best.nr./Label: MJP 1002 / Milljac



Paul Bascomb: “Jan” (Norman Simmons)

Album Jan

Best.nr./Label: 792 / Parrot



Dinah Washington: "Mean And Evil Blues”

Album: Dinah Washington On Mercury 834 675-2

Best.nr./Label: 834875-2 / Mercury (LC 00268)



Wardell Gray: "Blues In The Closet" (Oscar Pettiford)

Album: Easy Swing

Best.nr./Labe: STD / 1032 / Swingtime



Red Rodney: "Dig This” (Norman Simmons)

Album: The Red Rodney Quintets

Best.nr./Label: FCD-24758-2 / Fantasy



Johnny Griffin: “The Message” (Norman Simmons)

Album: Little Giant

Best.nr./Label: M-47064 / Milestone



Johnny Griffin: “Wade In The Water” (trad, arr. Norman Simmons)

Album: The Big Soul-Band

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-485-2 / Riverside



Johnny Griffin: “Holla” (Norman Simmons)

Album: The Big Soul-Band

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-485-2 / Riverside



Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis & Johnny Griffin: „"Abundance" (Norman Grance)

Album: Battle Stations

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1085-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)



Carmen McRae: “A Foggy Day” (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin)

Album: Live At Sugar Hill

Best.nr./Label: ST 2008 / Time



Carmen McRae: "f You Could Love Me” (Norman Simmons)

Album: Bittersweet

Best.nr./Label: SD334 / Focus



Carmen McRae: "No More" (Russel / Camerata)

Album: Woman Talk

Best.nr./Label: MDCD706 / Mainstream



Roy Eldridge: “The Heat’s On” (Roy Eldridge)

Album: What It’s All About

Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-853-2 / Pablo



Anita O’Day: “Stardust” (Hoagy Carmichael)

Album: Live At Mingo’s

Best.nr./Label: 9-10183-2 / Kayo



Scott Hamilton and Warren Vaché: “I Love You” (Cole Porter)

Album: With Scott Hamilton in New York

Best.nr./Label: CCD-4070 / Concord



Norman Simmons: “Midnight Creeper” (Norman Simmons)

Album: Midnight Creeper

Best.nr./Label: MJP 1001 / Milljac



Scott Hamilton Group: “Struttin’ With Some Barbecue” (L. Armstrong)

Album: Jazz Jamboree ‘79

Best.nr./Label: SX 1865 / Muza



Joe Williams: “Is You Is Or Is You Ain’t My Baby” (Louis Jordan)

Album: Finest Hour

Best.nr./Label: 549 674.2 / Verve (LC 00383)



Mark Murphy : “If I Were A Bell” (Frank Loesser)

Album: Memories Of You

Best.nr./Label: HCD7111 / Highnote



Johnny Griffin: “Low Gravy” (Babs Gonzales)

Album: Studio Jazz Party

Best.nr./Label: SMJ-6145 / Riverside







