01. August 2021 Mit Marcus A. Woelfle
01. August
Sonntag, 01. August 2021, 02:00 Uhr
"Es ist ganz einfach: Spiel, was Du fühlst." - Zum 90. Geburtstag des Gitarristen Kenny Burrell
Kenny Burrell: “Moten Swing” (Benny & Buster Moten)
Album: “Introducing Kenny Burrell”
Best.nr./Label: 7243 5 246123 / Blue Note
Kenny Burrell: “Weaver Of Dreams” (V. Young)
Album: “Introducing Kenny Burrell”
Best.nr./Label: 7243 5 246123 / Blue Note
Kenny Burrell: “Weaver Of Dreams” (V. Young)
Album: “Vol 2: Seven Classic Albums”
Best.nr./Label: RTR156 / Reel To Reel
Kenny Burrell: "Your Host” (Kenny Burrell)
Album: Jazz Men Detroit
Best.nr./Label: SV-0176 / Denon (LC 08723)
Frank Wess / Kenny Burrell: "Southern Exposure” (Kenny Burrell)
Album: “Opus In Swing”
Best.nr./Label: SV-0144 / Denon (LC 08723)
Kenny Burrell: "Boo-Lu” (Kenny Burrell)
Album: All Night Long
Best.nr./Label: OJC20 427-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Kenny Burrell: “All Day Long” (Kenny Burrell)
Album: All Day Long
Best.nr./Label: OJC20 456-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Prestige All Stars: “Earthy” (Kenny Burrell)
Album: Earthy
Best.nr./Label: OJCCD-1707-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Kenny Burrell: "Strictly Confidential” (Bud Powell)
Album: Blue Moods
Best.nr./Label: PWR 27338 / Poll Winners Records
Kenny Burrell: “K. B. Blues” (Kenny Burrell)
Album: Introducing Kenny Burrell
Best.nr./Label: 7243 5 246123 / Blue Note
Kenny Burrell: "I’ll Close My Eyes” (Kaye-Reid)
Album: The Best Of Kenny Burrell
Best.nr./Label: PRCD-5710-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
Jimmy Smith: „Blues For All” (Kenny Burrell)
Album: Jazz Highlights Vol. 4
Best.nr./Label: SLS 50 226 / Sunset
Kenny Burrell: "Minor Mishap” (Tommy Flanagan)
Album: The Best Of Kenny Burrell
Best.nr./Label: PRCD-5710-2 / Prestige (LC 00313)
John Coltrane / Kenny Burrell: “Why Was I Born?” (Hammerstein / Kern)
Album: 75th Birthday Celebration
Best.nr./Label: FANCD 6061-2 / Fantasy (LC 06350)
Kenny Burrell: “Scotch Blues” (Duke Jordan)
Album: Vol 2: Seven Classic Albums
Best.nr./Label: RTR156 / Reel To Reel