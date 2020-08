Netztrend Wie “Jamskating” das Rollschuhfahren wieder cool macht

oumi_janta ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ bit windy, weather on point tho, everyone is vibing, my foot hurts, can’t work on my toespin, just jamming is good for now 🌊 with @melinartistabuddha @wwatermelonwheels @pooopsi *** Track ID: Ba:Sen (Pool Party Dub Mix)- In Deep We Trust *** #rollerskating #rollerskate #summer #jamskate