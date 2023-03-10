Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Author: Nachtmix

Published at: 10-3-2023

10 März

Freitag, 10. März 2023

Fugazi
Waiting Room
Album: 13 Songs

Johnny Cash
Delia’s Gone
Album: American Recordings I

Lana Del Rey
Ride
Album: Ride

Elke Brauweiler
Schaufensterpuppen
Album: Schaufensterpuppen

Stephen Stills
Love the one you’re with
Album: Live at Berkely 1971

David Crosby
Laughing
Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name

JZ James
Springtime
Album: Springtime

Willie Nelson
Busted (Live)
Album: Div: Celebratin the geinus of Ray Charles

Captain Yossarian
Zombie in Dub
Album: Zombie in Dub

Manu Dibango
New Bell
Album: Gilles Peterson in Africa

The Clash
Train In Vain
Album: London Calling

Lainey Wilson
You can’t always get, what you want
Album: Stoned Cold Country

Koschka
Tiefes Leid
Album: Tiefes Leid