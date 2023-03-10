Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 10. März 2023

Fugazi

Waiting Room

Album: 13 Songs

Johnny Cash

Delia’s Gone

Album: American Recordings I

Lana Del Rey

Ride

Album: Ride

Elke Brauweiler

Schaufensterpuppen

Album: Schaufensterpuppen

Stephen Stills

Love the one you’re with

Album: Live at Berkely 1971

David Crosby

Laughing

Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name

JZ James

Springtime

Album: Springtime

Willie Nelson

Busted (Live)

Album: Div: Celebratin the geinus of Ray Charles

Captain Yossarian

Zombie in Dub

Album: Zombie in Dub

Manu Dibango

New Bell

Album: Gilles Peterson in Africa

The Clash

Train In Vain

Album: London Calling

Lainey Wilson

You can’t always get, what you want

Album: Stoned Cold Country