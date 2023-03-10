Playlist Michael Bartle
10. März
Freitag, 10. März 2023
Fugazi
Waiting Room
Album: 13 Songs
Johnny Cash
Delia’s Gone
Album: American Recordings I
Lana Del Rey
Ride
Album: Ride
Elke Brauweiler
Schaufensterpuppen
Album: Schaufensterpuppen
Stephen Stills
Love the one you’re with
Album: Live at Berkely 1971
David Crosby
Laughing
Album: If I Could Only Remember My Name
JZ James
Springtime
Album: Springtime
Willie Nelson
Busted (Live)
Album: Div: Celebratin the geinus of Ray Charles
Captain Yossarian
Zombie in Dub
Album: Zombie in Dub
Manu Dibango
New Bell
Album: Gilles Peterson in Africa
The Clash
Train In Vain
Album: London Calling
Lainey Wilson
You can’t always get, what you want
Album: Stoned Cold Country
Koschka
Tiefes Leid
Album: Tiefes Leid