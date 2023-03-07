Playlist Fabian Roderich

Dienstag, 07. März 2023

Paul McCartney & Wings

My Love

Album: Red Rose Speeedway

Paul McCartney & Wings

Jet

Album: Band on the Run

Shonen Knife

Jet

Album: Super Group

Paul McCartney & Wings

Mrs Vandebilt

Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings

No Words

Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings

Band on the Run

Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings

Bluebird

Album: Band on the Run

John Lennon

Cold Turkey

-

Paul McCartney & Wings

Let me roll it

Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings

Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five

Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings

Picasso’s last Words

Album: Band on the Run