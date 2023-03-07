Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Fabian Roderich

Author: Roderich Fabian

Published at: 7-3-2023

07 März

Dienstag, 07. März 2023

Paul McCartney & Wings
My Love
Album: Red Rose Speeedway

Paul McCartney & Wings
Jet
Album: Band on the Run

Shonen Knife
Jet
Album: Super Group

Paul McCartney & Wings
Mrs Vandebilt
Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings
No Words
Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings
Band on the Run
Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings
Bluebird
Album: Band on the Run

John Lennon
Cold Turkey
-

Paul McCartney & Wings
Let me roll it
Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings
Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings
Picasso’s last Words
Album: Band on the Run

Paul McCartney & Wings
Mamunia
Album: Band on the Run