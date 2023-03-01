Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Jay Rutledge

Stand: 01.03.2023 23:05 Uhr

Benjamin Dakota Rogers
Black Jack County
Album: Paint Horse

Benjamin Dakota Rogers
John came home
Album: Pain Horse

Sierra Ferrell
In dreams
Album: Long time coming

Chance Mc Coy & the Appalachian String Band
Gospel Plow
Album: Debut

Dom Flemons
Georgia Drumbeat
Album: Prospect hill: The American songster Omnibus

Jake Blount
Give up the world

Nickel Creek
Love of mine
Album: A Dotted Line

Nickel Creek
Strangers
Album: Celebrants

Billy Strings
Long journey home
Album: Me / AND / DAD

Billy Strings
Watch it fall
Album: Home

Rattlesnake Milk
Die young
Album: Chicken fried snake

Rattlesnake Milk
Only a child
Album: Chicken fried snake

Milk Karton Kids
All of the time in the world to kill
Album: Single