Playlist Fabian Roderich

Author: Roderich Fabian

Published at: 28-2-2023

28 Februar

Dienstag, 28. Februar 2023

ZZ Top
Master of Sparks
Album: Tres Hombres

ZZ Top
Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers
Album: Tres Hombres

Motörhead
Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers
Album: Beer Drinkers

ZZ Top
Sheik
Album: Tres Hombres

ZZ Top
Waiting for the Bus
Album: Tres Hombres

ZZ Top
Jesus just left Chicago
Album: Tres Hombres

ZZ Top
La Grange
Album: Tres Hombres

John Lee Hooker
Boogie Chillen
-

Canned Heat
Fried Hockey Boogie
Album: Boogie with Canned Heat

ZZ Top
Move on down the Line
Album: Tres Hombres

ZZ Top
Precious and Grace
Album: Tres Hombres

ZZ Top
Hot, blue and righteous
Album: Tres Hombres

ZZ Top
Have you heard
Album: Tres Hombres