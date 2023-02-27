Playlist Judith Schnaubelt
27. Februar
Montag, 27. Februar 2023
Tarika Blue
Dreamflower
Album: Dreamflower
Erykah Badu
Didn't Cha Know
Album: Mama's Gun
Erykah Badu
Didn't Cha Know-Loop/Nachtmix Edit
Album: Mama's Gun
Sam Gendel
Didn't Cha Know
Album: Cookup
112 feat. Lil Zane
Anywhere
Album: Anywhere
Sam Gendel feat. Meshell Ndegeocello
Anywhere
Album: Cookup
Erykah Badu
Times a Wasting
Album: Mama's Gun
The Roots
Act Too - The Love Of My Life
Album: Things fall Apart
Jill Scott
Jilltro
Album: Who is Jill Scott - Words And Sounds Vol. 1
Jill Scott
Do you remember me
Album: Who is Jill Scott - Words And Sounds Vol. 1
Me'Shell Ndegéocello
Akel Dama/ Field of Blood
Album: Cookie - The Anthropological Mixtape
Me'Shell Ndegéocello
Earth Cookie
Album: Cookie - The Anthropological Mixtape
