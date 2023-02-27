Playlist Judith Schnaubelt

Montag, 27. Februar 2023

Tarika Blue

Dreamflower

Album: Dreamflower

Erykah Badu

Didn't Cha Know

Album: Mama's Gun

Erykah Badu

Didn't Cha Know-Loop/Nachtmix Edit

Album: Mama's Gun

Sam Gendel

Didn't Cha Know

Album: Cookup

112 feat. Lil Zane

Anywhere

Album: Anywhere

Sam Gendel feat. Meshell Ndegeocello

Anywhere

Album: Cookup

Erykah Badu

Times a Wasting

Album: Mama's Gun

The Roots

Act Too - The Love Of My Life

Album: Things fall Apart

Jill Scott

Jilltro

Album: Who is Jill Scott - Words And Sounds Vol. 1

Jill Scott

Do you remember me

Album: Who is Jill Scott - Words And Sounds Vol. 1

Me'Shell Ndegéocello

Akel Dama/ Field of Blood

Album: Cookie - The Anthropological Mixtape

Me'Shell Ndegéocello

Earth Cookie

Album: Cookie - The Anthropological Mixtape