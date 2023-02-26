Playlist Wolfram Hanke
26. Februar
Sonntag, 26. Februar 2023
The Sonics
Have Love Will Travel
Album: Here Are The Sonics
Suzi Cream Cheese
Radio
Album: 1. Mai
Suzi Cream Cheese
She's Uptown
Album: Baby, It's Time
The For Presidents
Don't Tell Things About Me
Album: The Tape That Should Be The Fantastic 1st LP
Jonas Crash & The Nightmares
Baseball
Album: Penis-Cassette 2
Dirty Curds
Shake Your Shoeas
Album: Penis-Cassette 2
The Broken Jug
William
Album: William
Thee Cherokee Chiefs
No Friend Of Mine
Album: No Friend Of Mine
Newski Prospekt
Selfish
Album: Selfish/The Birds
The B‘Shops
And I Ride
Album: Grass
Shiny Gnomes
Lazing A Desert Inn
Album: Some Funny Nightmares
The Truffauts
Leave This Town!
Album: Billy Ze Kick
Throw That Beat In The Garbagecan!
There's Something
Album: Cool
Throw That Beat In The Garbagecan!
Little Red Go-Cart
Album: Not Particularly Silly
The Fuzztones
Strychnine
Album: Lysergic Emanations