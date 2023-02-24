Playlist Michael Bartle
24. Februar
Freitag, 24. Februar 2023
De La Soul
3 is the magic number
Album: 3 Feet High and rising
Prince Paul
What U Got
Album: Prince among theives
Two Feet
I Feel Like I Am Drowning
Album: I Feel Like I Am Drowning
Buck Owens
Everything reminds me, that you are gone
Album: Bridge Over Troubled Water
Kerala Dust
Still There
Album: Violet Drive
Kerala Dust
Moonbeam, Midnight, Howl
Album: Violet Drive
Sudan Archives
Come Meh Way
Album: Sudan Archives
Lady Blackbird
Blackbird (Emma-Jean Thackray Remix)
Album: Black Acid Soul
Nina Simone
The Pusher
Album: It is finished
The Cramps
Get Off The Road
Album: A Date with Elvis
Suzi Cream Cheese
She’s uptown
Album: Baby, it’s time
The Specials
10 Commandments
Album: Encore
Penny and the Quarters
You and me
Album: Penny and the Quarters and Friends
Penny and the Quarters
You are giving me some other love
Album: Penny and the Quarters and Friends