Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 24. Februar 2023

De La Soul

3 is the magic number

Album: 3 Feet High and rising

Prince Paul

What U Got

Album: Prince among theives

Two Feet

I Feel Like I Am Drowning

Album: I Feel Like I Am Drowning

Buck Owens

Everything reminds me, that you are gone

Album: Bridge Over Troubled Water

Kerala Dust

Still There

Album: Violet Drive

Kerala Dust

Moonbeam, Midnight, Howl

Album: Violet Drive

Sudan Archives

Come Meh Way

Album: Sudan Archives

Lady Blackbird

Blackbird (Emma-Jean Thackray Remix)

Album: Black Acid Soul

Nina Simone

The Pusher

Album: It is finished

The Cramps

Get Off The Road

Album: A Date with Elvis

Suzi Cream Cheese

She’s uptown

Album: Baby, it’s time

The Specials

10 Commandments

Album: Encore

Penny and the Quarters

You and me

Album: Penny and the Quarters and Friends