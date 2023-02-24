Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Published at: 24-2-2023

24 Februar

Freitag, 24. Februar 2023

De La Soul
3 is the magic number
Album: 3 Feet High and rising

Prince Paul
What U Got
Album: Prince among theives

Two Feet
I Feel Like I Am Drowning
Album: I Feel Like I Am Drowning

Buck Owens
Everything reminds me, that you are gone
Album: Bridge Over Troubled Water

Kerala Dust
Still There
Album: Violet Drive

Kerala Dust
Moonbeam, Midnight, Howl
Album: Violet Drive

Sudan Archives
Come Meh Way
Album: Sudan Archives

Lady Blackbird
Blackbird (Emma-Jean Thackray Remix)
Album: Black Acid Soul

Nina Simone
The Pusher
Album: It is finished

The Cramps
Get Off The Road
Album: A Date with Elvis

Suzi Cream Cheese
She’s uptown
Album: Baby, it’s time

The Specials
10 Commandments
Album: Encore

Penny and the Quarters
You and me
Album: Penny and the Quarters and Friends

Penny and the Quarters
You are giving me some other love
Album: Penny and the Quarters and Friends


