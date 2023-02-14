Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Published at: 14-2-2023

Roderich Fabian | Bild: BR/Lisa Hinder

14 Februar

Dienstag, 14. Februar 2023

Linda Ronstadt
Don’t cry now
Album: Don’t cry now

Linda Ronstadt
Silver Threads and Golden Needles
Album: Don’t cry now

Wanda Jackson
Silver Threads and Golden Needles
Linda Ronstadt
Sail away
Album: Don’t cry now

Linda Ronstadt
Desperado
Album: Don’t cry now

Diana Krall
Desperado
Album: Wallflower

Linda Ronstadt
The fast One
Album: Don’t cry now

The Flying Burrito Brothers
Colorado
Album: The Flying Burrito Brothers

Linda Ronstadt
Colorado
Album: Don’t cry now

Linda Ronstadt
I can almost see it
Album: Don’t cry now

Linda Ronstadt
Love has no Pride
Album: Don’t cry now

Linda Ronstadt
Everybody loves a Winner
Album: Don’t cry now

William Bell
Everybody loves a Winner
Linda Ronstadt
I believe in you
Album: Don’t cry now