Playlist Angie Portmann

Published at: 9-2-2023 11:05 PM

Angie Portmann | Bild: BR

09 Februar

Donnerstag, 09. Februar 2023

Yo la tengo
Sinatra drive breakdown
Album: This stupid world

Yo la tengo
Until it happens
Album: This stupid world

Derya Yıldırım & Graham Mushnik
Atem tutem
Album: Hey Dostum, Çak!

The Notwist
Into the ice age
Album: Vertigo Days – Live from Alien Research Center

Quasi
Last long laugh
Album: Breakiong the balls of history

Kelela
On the run
Album: Raven

Andy Shauf
Telephone
Album: Norm

Amber Arcades
Through
Album: Barefoot on diamond road

Mary Elizabeth Remington
Fire
Album: In Embudo

Bill Wells & Maher Shalal Hash Baz
Poxy
Album: Osaka Bridge

Bill Wells & Maher Shalal Hash Baz
Time takes me so back
Album: Osaka Bridge