Playlist Angie Portmann

Donnerstag, 09. Februar 2023

Yo la tengo

Sinatra drive breakdown

Album: This stupid world

Yo la tengo

Until it happens

Album: This stupid world

Derya Yıldırım & Graham Mushnik

Atem tutem

Album: Hey Dostum, Çak!

The Notwist

Into the ice age

Album: Vertigo Days – Live from Alien Research Center

Quasi

Last long laugh

Album: Breakiong the balls of history

Kelela

On the run

Album: Raven

Andy Shauf

Telephone

Album: Norm

Amber Arcades

Through

Album: Barefoot on diamond road

Mary Elizabeth Remington

Fire

Album: In Embudo

Bill Wells & Maher Shalal Hash Baz

Poxy

Album: Osaka Bridge