Playlist Angie Portmann
09. Februar
Donnerstag, 09. Februar 2023
Yo la tengo
Sinatra drive breakdown
Album: This stupid world
Yo la tengo
Until it happens
Album: This stupid world
Derya Yıldırım & Graham Mushnik
Atem tutem
Album: Hey Dostum, Çak!
The Notwist
Into the ice age
Album: Vertigo Days – Live from Alien Research Center
Quasi
Last long laugh
Album: Breakiong the balls of history
Kelela
On the run
Album: Raven
Andy Shauf
Telephone
Album: Norm
Amber Arcades
Through
Album: Barefoot on diamond road
Mary Elizabeth Remington
Fire
Album: In Embudo
Bill Wells & Maher Shalal Hash Baz
Poxy
Album: Osaka Bridge
Bill Wells & Maher Shalal Hash Baz
Time takes me so back
Album: Osaka Bridge