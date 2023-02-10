Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Michael Bartle

Author: Michael Bartle

Published at: 10-2-2023

10 Februar

Freitag, 10. Februar 2023

The Moonglows
Sincerely
Album: Div: 29 R&B Classics, that rocked the jukebox in 1955

Bob Dylan
The Death Of Emmett Till
Album: Bob Dylan

Digable Planets
Rebirth Of Slick
Album: Reachin'

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers
Stretchin'
Album: Reflections In Blue

Shabazz Palaces
Swerve
Album: Black Up

Sons Of Kemet
My Queen is Angela Davis
Album: Your queen is a reptile

Franz Josef Degenhardt
Angela Davis
Album: Mutter Mathide

Elaine Brown
Seize The Time
Album: Seize The Time

Elaine Brown
The Panther
Album: Seize The Time

Gang Of Four
To Hell with poverty
Album: Return Of The Gift

Eberhard Schoener
Why Don’t you answer (feat. Sting)
Album: Crossing time and continents


