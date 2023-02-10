Playlist Michael Bartle
10. Februar
Freitag, 10. Februar 2023
The Moonglows
Sincerely
Album: Div: 29 R&B Classics, that rocked the jukebox in 1955
Bob Dylan
The Death Of Emmett Till
Album: Bob Dylan
Digable Planets
Rebirth Of Slick
Album: Reachin'
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers
Stretchin'
Album: Reflections In Blue
Shabazz Palaces
Swerve
Album: Black Up
Sons Of Kemet
My Queen is Angela Davis
Album: Your queen is a reptile
Franz Josef Degenhardt
Angela Davis
Album: Mutter Mathide
Elaine Brown
Seize The Time
Album: Seize The Time
Elaine Brown
The Panther
Album: Seize The Time
Gang Of Four
To Hell with poverty
Album: Return Of The Gift
Eberhard Schoener
Why Don’t you answer (feat. Sting)
Album: Crossing time and continents