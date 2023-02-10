Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 10. Februar 2023

The Moonglows

Sincerely

Album: Div: 29 R&B Classics, that rocked the jukebox in 1955

Bob Dylan

The Death Of Emmett Till

Album: Bob Dylan

Digable Planets

Rebirth Of Slick

Album: Reachin'

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

Stretchin'

Album: Reflections In Blue

Shabazz Palaces

Swerve

Album: Black Up

Sons Of Kemet

My Queen is Angela Davis

Album: Your queen is a reptile

Franz Josef Degenhardt

Angela Davis

Album: Mutter Mathide

Elaine Brown

Seize The Time

Album: Seize The Time

Elaine Brown

The Panther

Album: Seize The Time

Gang Of Four

To Hell with poverty

Album: Return Of The Gift