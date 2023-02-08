Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Mittwoch, 08. Februar 2023

Underground Railroad

Poems for freaks

Album: Sticks And Stones

Hooded Fang

Ode To Subterrania

Album: Chavez

Benjamin Clementine

Ode From Joyce

Album: I Tell A Fly

The Last Poets

Jazzoetry

Album: Chastisment

The Last Poets With Bernard Purdie

It´s A Trip

Album: Delights Of The Garden

Def Jef

Just a Poet

-

Sly And The Family Stone

Poet

Album: The Essential Sly & The Family Stone

Tricky

Poems ft. Terry Hall & Martina Topley Bird

Album: A Ruff Guide

DJ Koze

Deine Reime sind Schweine

Album: Deine Reime sind Schweine

Erwan Pinard

La Poésie Du Dos Des Boites

Album: Contient Des Sulfites

The Snobs

Got poetry

Album: Blend The Horse!

Television

Rhyme

Album: Television