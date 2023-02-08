Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Author: Sabine Gietzelt

Published at: 8-2-2023

08 Februar

Mittwoch, 08. Februar 2023

Underground Railroad
Poems for freaks
Album: Sticks And Stones

Hooded Fang
Ode To Subterrania
Album: Chavez

Benjamin Clementine
Ode From Joyce
Album: I Tell A Fly

The Last Poets
Jazzoetry
Album: Chastisment

The Last Poets With Bernard Purdie
It´s A Trip
Album: Delights Of The Garden

Def Jef
Just a Poet
-

Sly And The Family Stone
Poet
Album: The Essential Sly & The Family Stone

Tricky
Poems ft. Terry Hall & Martina Topley Bird
Album: A Ruff Guide

DJ Koze
Deine Reime sind Schweine
Album: Deine Reime sind Schweine

Erwan Pinard
La Poésie Du Dos Des Boites
Album: Contient Des Sulfites

The Snobs
Got poetry
Album: Blend The Horse!

Television
Rhyme
Album: Television

Bill Wells &Friends
Humpty Dumpty ft Amber Papini & Yo La Tengo
Album: Nursery Rhymes


