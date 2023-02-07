Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 07. Februar 2023

Iggy and the Stooges

Search and Destroy

Album: Raw Power

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Search and Destroy

Album: We will fall - The Iggy Pop Tribute (Compilation)

Iggy and the Stooges

Gimme Danger

Album: Raw Power

Monster Magnet

Gimme Danger

Album: We will fall - The Iggy Pop Tribute (Compilation)

Iggy and the Stooges

Your pretty Face is going to Hell (Original titled "Hard to beat")

Album: Raw Power

Iggy and the Stooges

Penetration

Album: Raw Power

Iggy and the Stooges

Raw Power

Album: Raw Power

Guns N` Roses

Raw Power

Album: The Spaghetti Incident

Yo La Tengo

Raw Power

Album: Yo La Tengo is murdering the Classics

Iggy and the Stooges

I need somebody

Album: Raw Power

Iggy and the Stooges

Shake Appeal

Album: Raw Power

Florence and the Machine

Search and Destroy

Album: Dance Fever (Deluxe)

Kristof Schreuf

Search and Destroy

Album: Bourgeois with Guitar