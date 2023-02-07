Bayern 2 - Nachtmix

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Author: Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 07. Februar 2023

Iggy and the Stooges
Search and Destroy
Album: Raw Power

Red Hot Chili Peppers
Search and Destroy
Album: We will fall - The Iggy Pop Tribute (Compilation)

Iggy and the Stooges
Gimme Danger
Album: Raw Power

Monster Magnet
Gimme Danger
Album: We will fall - The Iggy Pop Tribute (Compilation)

Iggy and the Stooges
Your pretty Face is going to Hell (Original titled "Hard to beat")
Album: Raw Power

Iggy and the Stooges
Penetration
Album: Raw Power

Iggy and the Stooges
Raw Power
Album: Raw Power

Guns N` Roses
Raw Power
Album: The Spaghetti Incident

Yo La Tengo
Raw Power
Album: Yo La Tengo is murdering the Classics

Iggy and the Stooges
I need somebody
Album: Raw Power

Iggy and the Stooges
Shake Appeal
Album: Raw Power

Florence and the Machine
Search and Destroy
Album: Dance Fever (Deluxe)

Kristof Schreuf
Search and Destroy
Album: Bourgeois with Guitar

Iggy and the Stooges
Death Trip
Album: Raw Power


