Playlist Roderich Fabian
07. Februar
Dienstag, 07. Februar 2023
Iggy and the Stooges
Search and Destroy
Album: Raw Power
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Search and Destroy
Album: We will fall - The Iggy Pop Tribute (Compilation)
Iggy and the Stooges
Gimme Danger
Album: Raw Power
Monster Magnet
Gimme Danger
Album: We will fall - The Iggy Pop Tribute (Compilation)
Iggy and the Stooges
Your pretty Face is going to Hell (Original titled "Hard to beat")
Album: Raw Power
Iggy and the Stooges
Penetration
Album: Raw Power
Iggy and the Stooges
Raw Power
Album: Raw Power
Guns N` Roses
Raw Power
Album: The Spaghetti Incident
Yo La Tengo
Raw Power
Album: Yo La Tengo is murdering the Classics
Iggy and the Stooges
I need somebody
Album: Raw Power
Iggy and the Stooges
Shake Appeal
Album: Raw Power
Florence and the Machine
Search and Destroy
Album: Dance Fever (Deluxe)
Kristof Schreuf
Search and Destroy
Album: Bourgeois with Guitar
Iggy and the Stooges
Death Trip
Album: Raw Power