Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 25.01.2023 23:05 Uhr

25 Januar

Mittwoch, 25. Januar 2023

Eliott Sumner
White Rabbit
-

Echo & The Bunnymen
The Killing Moon
-

Blue Oyster Cult
Don’t fear the Reaper
-

Apparat with Soap and Skin
Goodbye
-

Agnes Obel
Familiar
-

Soap & Skin
What a wonderful World
-

Mama Cass
Make your own kind of music
-

Bob Marley
Redemption Song
-

Baby Huey & The Baby Sitters
Hard Times
Album: The Baby Huey Story: The Living legend

Bobby Bland
Ain't no love in the heart of the city
Album: Dreamer

Adolescents
Escape from Planet Fuck
Album: Manifest Density

Karen O with Michael Kiwanuka
Yo! My Saint
-

David Bowie
Lazarus
-