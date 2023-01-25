Playlist Barbara Streidl

Mittwoch, 25. Januar 2023

Eliott Sumner

White Rabbit

Echo & The Bunnymen

The Killing Moon

Blue Oyster Cult

Don’t fear the Reaper

Apparat with Soap and Skin

Goodbye

Agnes Obel

Familiar

Soap & Skin

What a wonderful World

Mama Cass

Make your own kind of music

Bob Marley

Redemption Song

Baby Huey & The Baby Sitters

Hard Times

Album: The Baby Huey Story: The Living legend

Bobby Bland

Ain't no love in the heart of the city

Album: Dreamer

Adolescents

Escape from Planet Fuck

Album: Manifest Density

Karen O with Michael Kiwanuka

Yo! My Saint

