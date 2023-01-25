Playlist Barbara Streidl
25. Januar
Mittwoch, 25. Januar 2023
Eliott Sumner
White Rabbit
-
Echo & The Bunnymen
The Killing Moon
-
Blue Oyster Cult
Don’t fear the Reaper
-
Apparat with Soap and Skin
Goodbye
-
Agnes Obel
Familiar
-
Soap & Skin
What a wonderful World
-
Mama Cass
Make your own kind of music
-
Bob Marley
Redemption Song
-
Baby Huey & The Baby Sitters
Hard Times
Album: The Baby Huey Story: The Living legend
Bobby Bland
Ain't no love in the heart of the city
Album: Dreamer
Adolescents
Escape from Planet Fuck
Album: Manifest Density
Karen O with Michael Kiwanuka
Yo! My Saint
-
David Bowie
Lazarus
-