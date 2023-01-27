Playlist Michael Bartle
27. Januar
Freitag, 27. Januar 2023
The Rubioos
Rock and Roll is dead
Album: The Rubinoos
Mekons
Club Mekon
Album: Mekons Rock’n‘Roll
The Saints
Stranded
Album: All times through paradise
Mourning Blk Star
Anti Anthem
Album: The Garner Poems
Lalo Shifrin
Bullit (Main Theme)
Album: OST: Bullitt
Lalo Shifrin
On The Way To San Mateo
Album: OST: Bullitt
The Undisputed Truth
Papa was a rolling stone
Album: The Complete Motown Singles
Mansa Musa
Nothing For Nothing
Album: Hold on to the faith
Kool Moe Dee
Jazz corner oft he world
Album: Back on the block
Soul 2 Soul
Our time has now come (feat. Fab Five Freddy)
Album: Volume 2
Rob
Make it fast, make it slow
Album: Make it fast, make it slow
Acid.Milch & Honig
Weiße Stadt
Single
Joubert Singers
Stand on the world (Larry Levan Mix)
Single
Dolly Parton
Do I Ever Cross Your Mind
Album: Dolly