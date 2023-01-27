Playlist Michael Bartle

Freitag, 27. Januar 2023

The Rubioos

Rock and Roll is dead

Album: The Rubinoos

Mekons

Club Mekon

Album: Mekons Rock’n‘Roll

The Saints

Stranded

Album: All times through paradise

Mourning Blk Star

Anti Anthem

Album: The Garner Poems

Lalo Shifrin

Bullit (Main Theme)

Album: OST: Bullitt

Lalo Shifrin

On The Way To San Mateo

Album: OST: Bullitt

The Undisputed Truth

Papa was a rolling stone

Album: The Complete Motown Singles

Mansa Musa

Nothing For Nothing

Album: Hold on to the faith

Kool Moe Dee

Jazz corner oft he world

Album: Back on the block

Soul 2 Soul

Our time has now come (feat. Fab Five Freddy)

Album: Volume 2

Rob

Make it fast, make it slow

Album: Make it fast, make it slow

Acid.Milch & Honig

Weiße Stadt

Single

Joubert Singers

Stand on the world (Larry Levan Mix)

Single